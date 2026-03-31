Surprise Isekai Anime Confirms Season 2 With New Crunchyroll Streaming Release

A surprise Isekai anime franchise has not only returned to Crunchyroll with a new special streaming now, but has also confirmed that Season 2 of the series is also now in the works. With a new wave of anime hitting this April as part of the upcoming Spring 2026 anime schedule, Crunchyroll is going to be offering a lot of new releases that Isekai fans are going to want to keep an eye out for. But at the same time, there’s also a new Isekai anime special that you can actually check out now thanks to a surprise release.

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The anime adaptation for Rein Kuwashima’s I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too made its debut back in 2023, and has now made a surprise return to Crunchyroll with a brand new special episode that you can stream now. But along with the debut of this new special, the anime has also fully confirmed that the franchise is now in the works on Season 2 as well. You can check out the announcement teaser and poster for the new season below.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Season 2 Announced

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I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Season 2 has been officially announced to be in the works, but has unfortunately not revealed much else about what to expect from the new episodes. With no release date window or potential international release plans revealed as of this time, it could mean that it’s going to be a much longer wait for the second season than fans could hope for. But thankfully, there’s a new special that you can check out to hopefully ease the pain of the wait to come.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too‘s new TV special is streaming with Crunchyroll along with the first season of the series, and features a returning production staff from the first season. Shin Itagaki directed the special for Millepensee with Hiromi Kimura designing the characters and UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS overseeing the overall planning for it. There’s a good chance that this staff will also return for the second season along with a potential return from the voice cast (who return for the special as well).

Is I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Any Good?

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There are a ton of Isekai anime franchises that are competing for fan attention these days, and that’s even truer with multiple juggernaut franchises returning for new episodes throughout the year on a whole. With so many shows out vying for those same kind of fans, it means there are a few here and there that have slipped through the cracks much like the debut season of I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too. So there’s a hope that the second season has a better shot.

It might not be the most unique when it comes to the wish fulfillment it provides for its leading character, but that’s also where it makes it different. Rather than being trapped in another world, its lead character can actually freely travel between the fantasy world and his home to use any of the skills to make his average life better in real time. It’s been interesting to see develop.

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