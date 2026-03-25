Crunchyroll Confirms Packed Spring 2026 English Dub Lineup for April

Now that the Winter 2026 anime schedule is coming to an end, Crunchyroll has confirmed their stacked line up of new English dubbed anime releases hitting this April. The Spring 2026 anime schedule is fast approaching, and that means it’s time to gear up for a whole new wave of anime releases coming to Crunchyroll. But while there are going to be a ton of shows to look out for, there are going to be just as many new anime that English dub fans are going to want to see in action.

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With Crunchyroll preparing to kick off a new wave of anime releases this April, they have also revealed their English dub plans for the Spring 2026 anime schedule. Not only are there going to be some returning franchises coming back for new episodes, but there some curious new anime releases that need to be detailed too. More concrete information will be revealed later down the line, but you can check out the English dub line up below.

Crunchyroll Reveals Spring 2026 English Dub Release Plans

Courtesy of Bones Film

The English dub lineup for the Spring 2026 anime schedule with Crunchyroll breaks down as such:

Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring

An Observation Log of My Fiancée Who Calls Herself a Villainess

Ascendance of a Bookworm: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke

Classroom of the Elite 4th Season: Second Year, First Semester

Daemons of the Shadow Realm

DIGIMON BEATBREAK

Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Cour 3

Go For It, Nakamura-kun!!

I Want to End this Love Game

LIAR GAME

MARRIAGETOXIN

Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 3

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4

The Beginning After the End Season 2

The Drops of God

The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt

The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2

Witch Hat Atelier

Concrete details about the upcoming Spring 2026 dub releases have yet to be revealed as of this time, and they will be revealing their voice casts and release dates in the coming weeks so it won’t be too much longer before fans will be able to see them in action.

Which English Dubs Should I Watch First This Spring?

©Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee

As for which of the English dubs you should check out with Crunchyroll this April, there are going to be a number of standout releases to keep an eye out for. Returning franchises include the likes of Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun!, Wistoria: Wand and Sword and more. But there are some new anime releases that are going to be just as intriguing as the returning shows.

Some of the new releases that are really standing out thus far include the likes of Witch Hat Atelier, Marriagetoxin, Daemons of the Shadow Realm and more. Each of these have been huge manga releases, and it’s likely that their anime is going to take their respective popularities to a whole new level.

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