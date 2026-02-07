A Surprise Crunchyroll Isekai Returns in March 2026 After 3 Years (First Look Revealed)

A surprising Isekai anime that’s currently streaming with Crunchyroll is coming back for a new special later this March, and the anime has dropped the first look at this new entry. It’s been a great time to be an Isekai anime fan as there are not only a number of brand new franchises making their debuts every few months, but there are many franchises that have been such a success with fans that they have been continuing with all sorts of sequels and new entries. But this Isekai franchise is going a different route for its continuation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too wrapped up the first season of its original anime adaptation run back in 2023, but did not confirm any immediate plans for the future. That was until sometime later that the anime announced that it would be returning not for a second season as many fans had hoped to see, but instead is coming back for a new special instead. You can check out the first look at this new special below ahead of its debut this March.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Anime Special First Look Released

Courtesy of UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too is returning for a new TV special set after the events of the anime’s first season later this March, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of this time. The special has previously teased that it would be releasing towards the end of March, so fans should keep an eye out for that. Unfortunately, international release plans for the new special have yet to be announced as of this time either.

The anime adaptation for Miku and Rein Kuwashima’s I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too original light novel series ran for a single season back in 2023, so this is the first proper comeback for the franchise in three long years. As for what to expect from the special, it’s going to feature a brand new threat named the Fist Saint that Yuya will need to deal with. But hopefully, this is the first of more of the Isekai anime to come.

How to Catch Up With I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Anime

Courtesy of UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS

If you wanted to catch up with the first season of I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too, you can now find the anime exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime. There’s a hope that they will be offering the new special as well since it’s not a full second season, but we’ll have to see the closer we get to the new episode’s debut. It’s going to feature a returning cast and staff from the first season too, so fans can hope for the same quality.

This is one of those Isekai anime franchises that might have gotten some attention with fans when it first hit Crunchyroll a few years ago, but there’s so many that it likely went under the radar instead. Now that this new special is bringing it back to the spotlight after all this time, hopefully this is what brings it back for even more.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!