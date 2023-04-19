New Suzume Clip Unpacks the Film's Cutest Twist (Exclusive)

Suzume has made its way to the United States, and this latest film by director Makoto Shinkai is already making waves. With nearly $300 million at the global box office, Suzume is on track to become one of this year's biggest hits in anime. So if you want a special peek at the English dub of Suzume, ComicBook has an exclusive clip of the film that highlights its cutest twist.

As you can see above, the Suzume clip follows the film's lead Suzume Iwato as she enjoys a curious moment with Sora Munakata, a stranger she meets in Kyushu. The scene follows the pair as they treat a stray cat to some food, and the scraggly kitten takes them by surprise when it begins speaking their language. Before long, tensions rise as Suzume finds something to be off with her new cat friend, and she's proven right when Sota is magically transformed into a child's chair.

The clip highlights the English dub's voice actors as Nichole Sakura brings Suzume to life with ease. Josh Keaton fills out Sota's role while Lena Josephine Marano nails Daijin's trickster tone. If you want to see more of Suzume in action, the film is currently screening in theaters nationwide. You can find both dub and sub showings in a theater near you.

As for Suzume itself, the movie is continuing to rake in cash at the box office. The feature debuted in the United States to $5 million USD which puts it on par with the success of Your Name, one of Shinkai's most famous features. Right now, Suzume is the fourth highest-grossing film of 2022 in Japan and the fourth highest-grossing Japanese film of all time.

Want to know more about Suzume? You can read the official synopsis for Shinkai's new film below:

"Suzume is a coming-of-age story for the 17-year-old protagonist, Suzume, set in various disaster-stricken locations across Japan, where she must close the doors causing devastation. Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu (located in southwestern Japan) when she encounters a young man who tells her, "I'm looking for a door." What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob... Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster. The stars, then sunset, and the morning sky. Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky...

Never-before-seen scenery, encounters and farewells... A myriad of challenges await her on her journey. Despite all the obstacles in her way, Suzume's adventure shines a ray of hope upon our own struggles against the toughest roads of anxiety and constraints that make up everyday life. This story of closing doors that connect our past to the present and future will leave a lasting impression upon all of our hearts. Drawn in by these mysterious doors, Suzume's journey is about to begin."

Have you checked out Suzume yet? Where does the film rank on your list of top Shinkai flicks? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.