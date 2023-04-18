Makoto Shinkai Library Goes on Sale at Amazon Amid Suzume Release

Makoto Shinkai has made quite a name for himself in the anime world. With his previous entries, Weathering With You and Your Name, becoming some of the top highest-grossing anime films of all time, the director's latest is looking to overtake his previous efforts at the box office. Suzume has recently become the fourth highest-grossing anime movie of all time and Amazon is celebrating with a sale that will help you add some of Shinkai's previous feature-length films to your collection.

While the Suzume movie has become the fourth biggest anime film of all time, it ironically still has a way to before it can overtake one of its predecessors in Your Name. Recently hitting theaters in North America, Suzume was able to bring in a few million at the box office, though Shinkai's latest has taken the crown of the top animated movie in both South Korea and China. The anime movie that focuses on the titular Suzume interacting with a magical door still has some time left in the theaters to take a swing at Your Name's box office tally, though the latter has around one hundred million more dollars in profit at present.

(Photo: Comix Wave Films)

Suzume Sale

Amazon has revealed that you can currently pick up Weathering With You, 5 Centimeters Per Second, and The Place Promised In Our Early Days for some of their lowest prices to date. While the latter two films weren't able to pull in as much at the box office as Shinkai's latest, they're definitely worthy additions to the director's resume. While Makoto has yet to confirm what his next project will be, it's clear that the director should have no worries about getting any future anime film approved.

Comicbook.com's own Megan Peters recently reviewed Suzume, stating that Shinkai's approach to the story weaves the past and the present together seamlessly, "Perhaps the most refreshing aspect of Suzume's story comes in its poignant approach to the past. Suzume wants to look to the future just the same as Sota, but things like their heritage or trauma keep them anchored. Shinkai approaches these two characters carefully as grief guides their paths. Suzume is filled with subtle visuals which draw these heroes back into the past. As the story moves forward, we watch Suzume and Sota unlock the doors keeping them trapped, and Shinkai does this all with sweeping visuals."