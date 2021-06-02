Sword Art Online, Demon Slayer, and Other Aniplex Shows Are Gearing for Big Updates

✖

Sword Art Online is one of several series from Aniplex that is planning on dropping several big announcements soon. The hit series is joining a few top-tier titles this July for a slew of anime and film teases. So if you want to keep up with the Aniplex bonanza, we have all the details for you!

As it turns out, Aniplex Online Fest is returning this summer after making its debut last year. The event is set to take place on July 4 which coincides with Anime Expo's virtual event. And yes, we will get an update on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba during this outing.

Aniplex Online Fest 2021 held on July 4 will deliver latest anime informations of "Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night", "Kimetsu no Yaiba", "Fate/Grand Order" anime as well as "Puella Magi Madoka Magica" and "Magia Record". Via : https://t.co/bb5ceTiWVg pic.twitter.com/3KHTvY2opQ — Ranobe Sugoi (+) (@RanobeSugoi) May 28, 2021

According to Aniplex, the virtual festival will deliver a ton of juicy details about Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Fate/Grand Order, Puella Magi Madoka Magica, and Magia Record.

At this time, we have no exact clue what will be said for each series. Sword Art Online does have a big movie on the horizon, so fans are hoping to get an update on Asuna's outing. As for Demon Slayer, the series is working on a second season. This will come on the heels of the anime's first movie, and Mugen Train has broken just about every box office record there is for an anime movie.

The other updates from Aniplex will be must-see events, so you can tune into the festival online. It will take place on July 4 at 10:00 pm JST, so you can set your calendars for the virtual convention now!

What do you think of this upcoming festival? Which Aniplex series are you most hyped about...?