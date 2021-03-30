Sword Art Online: Alicization to Release Complete Blu-ray Set

✖

Sword Art Online has big plans this year for its theatrical comeback, but that isn't the only thing coming for fans. The TV show is on a break as fans await an announcement for what's coming next. However, in that gap, the show's team will be bringing Sword Art Online: Alicization to Blu-ray!

And the best part? Well, you will be able to get a complete Blu-ray set this time around. The new set is slated to be sold on June 22, and you can pre-order it now.

Of course, you can expect this Sword Art Online: Alicization Blu-ray collection to cost a pretty penny. The set is expected to retail for $300 USD but is on sale right now at Right Stuf. You can nab the set for $229 if you are set on getting the set.

If you want to know more about the Sword Art Online: Alicization collection, you can read up on the Blu-ray bundle below:

"Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld contains episodes 1-23, 0, and 12.5 of the anime directed by Manabu Ono and contains a Special Booklet plus Original Soundtrack CD by Yuki Kajiura.

"And so the grand finale of the Alicization arc begins…" The second part of Sword Art Online Alicization comes to Blu-ray as a complete set. Sword Art Online Alicization brings the excitement that longtime followers have come to expect while drawing in new fans to the franchise. Animated by A-1 Pictures, the powerful battle scenes have become more beautiful and emotional than ever before. Aside from the exciting battles, fans both old and new have fallen in love with the new characters that have been introduced in this latest installment of the series.

The final load test… The war between the Human Empire and the Dark Territory has engulfed Underworld entirely. The battle has shifted course with the Dark Territory army led by Gabriel, who seeks to capture Alice, the Priestess of Light, in their fight against Asuna and the Human Empire forces fighting to save Underworld.

As Kirito’s consciousness remains buried in a deep sleep, Gabriel, standing in as the Dark God Vecta, has recruited thousands of American players to log in to the Underworld to annihilate the Human Empire forces. In this great war, the stakes are not only the Underworld’s continued existence, but also the bottom-up artificial intelligence, the ultimate AI, and even the very future of mankind! Though he has yet to awaken, only one man holds the fate of this world: the Black Swordsman."

What do you think of this big Blu-ray release? Will you be adding this Sword Art Online bundle to your collection?