Sword Art Online: Alicization Shares New Season 3 Release Date

Sword Art Online was one of the first anime to be postponed due to the pandemic, and fans have been waiting patiently for it to make a return. The anime has had plenty of time to work on the final arc of season three which will cover the War of Underworld story. And as it turns out, Sword Art Online: Alicization will return to TV in about a month.

The information comes from Japan as the user AIR News translated the TV listings for fans. It turns out the third season will return on July 11. Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld will kick off its second part to the delight of fans. Fans expect the anime to be simulcast as usual, but there are doubts about the anime's simuldub.

After all, dubbing has become a challenge in this COVID-19 era. Social distancing is one of the best things to practice when avoiding this illness. This means voice actors have had to shift their usual workflow. With studios unavailable for recording, many actors have made in-home studios to carry on their work.

Summer TV anime broadcast premieres: [July 8]

- Gibiate [July 10]

- Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time

- Get Up! Get Live!

- Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! [July 11]

- SAO: Alicization - War of Underworld Part 2 [July 12]

- Monster Girl Doctorhttps://t.co/PiknBD7yTR pic.twitter.com/26uyVT5H0U — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) June 6, 2020

There is no word on how Sword Art Online will be handled, but fans are confident the third season will debut as expected next month. The show was originally set to debut on April 25, but the release date was pushed back. The show's team said it planned to release Sword Art Online this summer if all things went well, and it seems that schedule worked like a charm.

Are you excited for Sword Art Online to make its big comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

