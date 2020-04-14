Sword Art Online Delay Amidst Pandemic Leaves Fans Dismayed

As the spread of the novel coronavirus has resulted in many entertainment venues postponing or outright cancelling their productions for the forseeable future, the anime industry has begun to see how many shows originally planned to release sometime this month as part of the Spring 2020 season are beginning to be delayed until further notice. This included major sequel series such as Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- and probably one of the hardest hitting delays was for the final half of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld. Initially slated to premiere on April 25th, it’s now been moved to a currently unconfirmed date in July amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans have been taking the news of the delay pretty roughly as not only was War of Underworld’s second half finally going to bring the War of Underworld arc to an end, but it also serves as the end of the Alicization saga as a whole. As one of the longest and best received arcs in the anime to date, fans have been waiting quite a while to see how it was all going to bring it to a close.

One of the Saddest Moments in Sword Art Online History

Saddest moments in #SwordArtOnline history:



-Asuna & Kirito’s final farewell in Aincrad

-Yuuki’s death

-Eugeo dies

-The final episodes of SAO Alicization: War of Underworld being delayed from April 25 to Summer 2020. — Wesley L. (@realwesleywess) April 11, 2020

“Still a Shame”

“2020 is Officially Canceled”

2020 is officially cancelled because Sword Art Online War of Underworld got delayed to July whenit was supposed to premiere 2 weeks from today pic.twitter.com/Bjf3Vo6Q1F — ♡ KawaiiRae ♡ (@KawaiiRae) April 12, 2020

More Time to Catch Up Now…

⚔️well I guess since pt. 2 of war of Underworld got delayed might as well rewatch all of SAO to catch up⚔️ pic.twitter.com/4JkxCdOm7R — Talken || タルケン (@virtualtalken) April 13, 2020

Silver Linings

As upsetting as it is that SAO got delayed to July the one thing that actually kind of excited is that if the timing manages to line up both the finales of Attack on Titan and Sword Art Online will actually air on Toonami around the same time which I think is still pretty cool — Ultimate N (@NRiv27) April 11, 2020

Summer’s Looking Pretty Good Right Now

I’m kinda relieved that Sword Art Online got delayed. I was wondering how in heavens I was going to keep up up with all these shows. Now I just have another one to look forward to this summer! <3 — Lady Shio 💜 (@LadyShio) April 10, 2020

It’s Important to Stay Safe!

oh i didn’t realize sword art online: war of the underworld s2 was being delayed too.. that’s unfortunate but i understand 😔 (i still need to watch the first cour anyways)



hopefully all the staff are staying safe!! — 🌹Lizz🌹i7 second beat!! (@tennlevi) April 13, 2020

