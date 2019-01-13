Watch ‘Sword Art Online’ Season 3’s New Opening, Ending Themes Here

Sword Art Online: Alicization has kicked off a brand new arc with the second cour of the third season of the series, and with a new arc comes a brand new opening and ending theme sequence.

The second opening theme for the third season is titled “Register” as performed by ASCA, and can be seen in the video above. The new ending theme, “Forget-me-not” is performed by ReoNa and can be seen in the video below thanks to Moetron News.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sword Art Online is gearing up for a more intense, battle heavy arc in its third season and that’s teased a bit with the new opening theme sequence. Now that Kirito and Eugeo have essentially declared war on Administrator in the hopes of restoring the Underworld, saving Alice, and getting him home, the two of them are going to facing off against new and fierce opponents.

The battle-heavy arc gets teased with some awesome animated sequences as Kirito and Eugeo make their way to the top of the Central Cathedral, but this is all only a tease of what’s to come as the third season of the series continues.

If you have yet to catch the new season of the series yourself, Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The series is officially described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”