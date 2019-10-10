How to Watch Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld

Kirito, Alice, and the rest of the gang that are currently fighting for survival within a “dog eat, dog digital world” are returning to fans of Sword Art Online on October 12th! With Kirito currently trapped in a vegetable like state, unable to either move or communicate with the outside world, it appears as if the War of Underworld will be focusing instead on the character of Alice as she attempts to finish both what Kirito started and manage to bring the “Black Swordsman” back to life. With the premiere for the second half of the third season inching ever closer, here’s how you can watch the upcoming next installment of Sword Art Online!

Sword Art Online: War Of Underworld will be available to watch on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow beginning on October 12th, promising to once again allow fans to enter this dangerous virtual world where dying in the game means dying in real life.

Sword Art Online has put Kirito and company through the ringer when it comes to the digital worlds that they’ve had to encounter. When the franchise first began, the characters found themselves placed into a world dubbed “Aincrad”. It was here that 300 initial players were told of their terrifying fate in which they would have to overcome the worlds challenges or else when their character died, their real life bodies, which were connected into the world thanks to “NerveGear” would die as well.

Since this first season, Kirito has found himself in a handful of worlds that aren’t just different from the initial setting of Sword Art Online, but are entirely different game types. While the first season was akin to World of Warcraft or other fantasy MMORPGs, the world of Gun Gale which came later was closer to that of Call of Duty or Apex Legends. The stakes however remained the same.

Whether or not Kirito will be sitting this season out entirely is certainly one of the big questions of the day, though Alice seems to be taking the reins fairly well from the materials we’ve seen so far!

Whether or not Kirito will be sitting this season out entirely is certainly one of the big questions of the day, though Alice seems to be taking the reins fairly well from the materials we've seen so far!

If you have yet to catch the new season of Sword Art Online’s anime adaptation, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The English dub of the series is now airing Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block. The series will be returning for the second half of its Alicization season with War of Underworld on October 12th.