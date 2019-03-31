‘Sword Art Online: Alicization’ Shares Teaser Trailer for Next Arc

Sword Art Online: Alicization recently brought the Alicization Uniting arc to its climactic finale, but it left the series’ third season on quite a huge cliffhanger with the end of the 24th episode. Thankfully, the series confirmed it will be taking a brief hiatus until later this Fall and is preparing to return for its third cour of episodes with the next huge arc of the third season.

Sword Art Online: Alicization will be returning this October with the War of Underworld arc, and Aniplex shared a slick new teaser trailer for the series’ return that features newcomer Alice front and center. You can check it out in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The teaser trailer depicts a fierce Alice standing in front of an image of her former church home, and confirms that the third season will be returning for its third cour in October 2019. There’s a tease that Alice is on a fierce new path following the battle with Administrator (who had stripped her of her memories for several years) as now she proclaims she will “fight for [her] heart’s wish.”

There were reports that the third season of the series would run for four cours (12 episode batches) to cover the entirety of the Alicization arc of Reki Kawahara’s original light novels, and this seems to be the case as Aniplex refers to this next arc as the “third cour.” First teased to be making the anime jump in January, the War of Underworld arc of the series covers the events of Volume 15-18 of the original light novels.

As fans could gleam from the finale of the latest episode, the next arc will deal with both battles in the real and virtual worlds. Alice will be taking more of a prominent role as the Integrity Knights prepare to fight against the coming invasion of the Dark Territory in the Underworld. Fans will definitely want to see what’s next in October.

If you have yet to catch the newest season of Sword Art Online yourself, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The English dub of the series is now airing Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block. The series is officially described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!