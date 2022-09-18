Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown Releases Anime Opening

Sword Art Online has kept busy this past year behind the scenes, and anime fans will be gifted with a new film before long thanks to all the work. A-1 Pictures may have had to delay the IP's next release, but Asuna will return to the big screen before the year runs up. Of course, fans are also in line to get a special mobile game titled Sword Art Online: Variant Shadow in honor of the franchise's 10th anniversary. And now, the anime's team has released its own opening for the game.

As you can see above, the clip showcases the wide word Variant Shadow will bring to life. Everyone from Kirito to Leafa and Eugeo can be found in the clip. So as promised, this ambitious game will bring together just about every character from Sword Art Online. And honestly, is there a better way to celebrate the IP than to unite all of its top stars?

NEWS: "Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown" – Full Opening!



A-1 Pictures was in charge of the animation, while Eir Noi performs the theme song “ANSWER”.pic.twitter.com/jOws2ZHQ7e — Anime Corner (@animecorner_ac) September 18, 2022

This new promo shows just how expansive Variant Showdown will be, and of course, A-1 Pictures brought its signature style to the opening. The studio also tapped Eir Noi to perform the game's theme song. The track "Answer" can be heard over this new promo, and the single definitely suits the game.

Of course, fans will get to try out Variant Showdown before long. The game promises to introduce a new world to the high-tech series. So if you want to know more about the original title, you can read up on the game's official description below:

"It's a title Kirito has heard before. A game that has attracted a lot of attention from players, not least because it was supposedly designed by a middle school genius. One day at the Dicey Café, Kirito hears two rumors about Cross Edge. The first: There's a mysterious player who attacks out of nowhere. Losing to them means losing a portion of your own memories. The second: This player goes around wearing a hood pulled low to hide their eyes... Kirito can't help but recall Laughing Coffin, the player-killer guild he faced in SAO. In part to investigate these rumors, Kirito and his friends begin playing Cross Edge...and are soon targeted in a surprise attack."

What do you think of this new opening? Do you think Sword Art Online needs to tackle a new show soon? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.