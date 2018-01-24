New ‘Sword Art Online’ AR Event Will Bring Fans Into The Game

Want to join the technological world of Sword Art Online? If you think you can swing with Kirito, then Japan has the perfect thing for you. After all, Tokyo Anime Tourism is about to host a special AR event for the series.

This winter, the organization will host its Digital Stamp Rally, and it will be all about Sword Art Online (via Crunchyroll). The board is inviting fans to use their own smartphones to interact with special augmented-reality hotspots around Tokyo. All you have to do is download an app, follow a map, and you are good to go.

As you can see above, a short video detailing the event has been released. The reel is quick, but it shows some of the app’s features. Fans will be able to bring up an AR-friendly kiosk at each hotspot to chat with fans and leave information about themselves for others to find. You will even be able to summon characters like Kirito to the spots, so no – you will not get lonely.

If you hit enough of these tourist hotspots, fans will get some real-world prizes. Points are logged for each location, and if you acquire enough of them, you can redeem prizes like pins, towels, collectible cards, and more.

The special event will take place in Tokyo between January 28 to February 28. Its kick-off event will feature some special anime characters, so if you are in Tokyo, it will be worth trying out the campaign when it gets underway.

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

