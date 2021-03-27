Sword Art Online Progressive Reveals New Poster and Cast Addition

✖

Sword Art Online Progressive has revealed a new poster and cast addition for this next big movie in the Sword Art Online franchise! The anime reached a major conclusion with its massive third season, but that doesn't mean the end of anime releases for the franchise overall. In fact it was confirmed following the third season that the anime will be continuing with a brand new feature film adapting the Sword Art Online: Progressive spin-off series that puts the events of the Aincrad arc under a microscope with a greater focus on Kirito and Asuna's journeys through those floors.

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night held a special panel during AnimeJapan 2021 where it confirmed that it will be heading to theaters in Japan later this Fall. While it did not yet confirm any international release plans just yet, the film did release a new poster with art from original light novel series illustrator abec that highlights Asuna, Kirito, and the new addition for the spin-off, Mito. Check it out below:

#NEWS Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night released a new key visual illustrated by abec (Original Illustration / Character Design Concept) plus a brand new trailer at #AnimeJapan 📺 Watch trailer: https://t.co/U3cFKaR313 pic.twitter.com/utAVRKTVmQ — Sword Art Online (@SwordArtUSA) March 27, 2021

The panel also confirmed that the voice behind Mito will be performed by Inori Minase (Hestia in Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, Rem in Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World). It was also confirmed that Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Haruka Tomatsu have been set to return in the Sword Art Online Progressive movie as Kirito and Asuna respectively. Here's a closer look at Inori shared by the official Twitter account:

What do you think of this new look at Sword Art Online Progressive's feature film debut? Excited to see the anime return to the Aincrard arc? What are you hoping to see in this new take on the first season?