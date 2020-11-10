Sword Art Online Progressive Trailer Teases Return to Aincrad

✖

Sword Art Online's Aincrad arc is still one of the most popular arcs in the franchise, and the first trailer for Sword Art Online Progressive teases a return to this fan favorite location. Original series creator Reki Kawahara returned to Aincrad with the spin-off novel series, Sword Art Online Progressive, that features a larger and steadier focus on the Aincrad floors that were initially skipped over in the original take on the arc. Not only that, but the novels feature more of Asuna's perspective on the virtual world rather than solely with Kirito this time around.

Premiering next year, Sword Art Online Progressive will be making its theatrical debut as the light novel series will be adapted into the movie, Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night. You can see the first instances of the return to Aincrad from Asuna Yuuki's perspective in the debut trailer for the film below:

Aincrad continues to be the most popular arc of the Sword Art Online franchise because of its central relationship between Asuna and Kirito, and the Progressive novels offer a new take on this duo as it takes its time to develop their burgeoning relationship as the two of them take on each floor. After having Kirito and Asuna separated for two years or so in the anime series, fans will definitely be wanting to see them in action together again.

There has yet to be an official confirmation of an English language license for the film just yet, but the "Aria of a Starless Night" subtitle does tease that there might be more Sword Art Online Progressive films on the way considering how much material there will still be left to cover from the remaining five novels. But it's still far too early to tell, of course, so it's just conjecture at this point.

