Sword Art Online Drops New Update on Aria Of A Starless Night

In the world of anime, one of the biggest genres that have been picking up speed these past few years is the Issekai, several franchises that focus on a lone character being transported to a virtual and/or fantasy world wherein they must fight to survive. Sword Art Online is definitely one of the most popular examples of this medium, with the anime series recently finishing the War For Underworld and setting to dive into a brand new movie via Sword Art Online Progressive, with a big update apparently making its way online for fans of Kirito and company.

If you're unfamiliar with the upcoming film in the franchise created by Reki Kawahara, Aria Of A Starless Night will revisit events that took place during the first season of the anime, wherein Kirito and Asuna will be attempting to make their way up the tower to free themselves and the other players trapped in the virtual landscape. Sword Art Online saw years pass in the game world following all the players finding themselves stuck in a game that has a feature wherein if you die within it, the player will die in real life. Though Kirito and Asuna can eventually escape, the series continues to explore the digital world they found themselves in.

Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria Of A Starless Night reportedly has a run time of one hour and thirty-seven minutes, with the side story taking a far bigger focus on Asuna, the eventual partner of Kirito who would continue to play a major role in the anime franchise moving forward.

Progressive is set to land in Japan in October, though a North American release date has yet to be revealed.

The official description for Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria Of A Starless Night reads as such:

"One month has passed since Akihiko Kayaba's deadly game began, and the body count continues to rise. Two thousand players are already dead. Kirito and Asuna are two very different people, but they both desire to fight alone. Nonetheless, they find themselves drawn together to face challenges from both within and without. Given that the entire virtual world they now live in has been created as a deathtrap, the surviving players of Sword Art Online are starting to get desperate, and desperation makes them dangerous to loners like Kirito and Asuna. As it becomes clear that solitude equals suicide, will the two be able to overcome their differences to find the strength to believe in each other, and in so doing survive?"

