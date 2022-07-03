Sword Art Online Progressive Sequel Trailer Reveals Staff and Cast

Sword Art Online is hitting theaters across Japan later this year with its next big movie project, and a new trailer for Sword Art Online -Progressive- Scherzo of a Dark Dusk has revealed much of the staff and cast showing up in the new movie! When the TV anime series ended the massive Alicization saga, it was announced that the anime franchise would be continuing with a new feature film adapting the official spin-off series from Reki Kawahara, Sword Art Online Progressive. This first feature film turned out to be such a hit that now a second one is on the way later this year.

Sword Art Online -Progressive- Scherzo of a Dark Dusk will be hitting theaters across Japan starting on September 10th, and while it has yet to reveal any international release plans as of this writing, what has been revealed is that the cast and staff are returning for the second movie. There will be some new additions to the cast for this next major arc of the spin-off series (which explores how Kirito and Asuna make their way through the floors on Aincrad), and you can see them in action for a bit with the latest trailer below:

Returning for Scherzo of a Dark Dusk are director Ayako Kohno for A-1 Pictures. Kento Toya serves as character designer once again, Yasuyuki Kai returns as action director, and Yuki Kajiura returns to compose the music. Joining the returning cast for the second film are Kaede Hondo will play Liten and Yusuke Kobayashi as Morte. Fans might have noticed how the title of the film seems to skip over some of the events left off from the original spin-off series after Aria of a Starless Night in the first film.

Series creator Reki Kawahara actually took to Twitter to explain why the films are skipping some of the arcs (especially the Elf War Quest) and had the following the say, "If you've read the original SAO Progressive novel, you might be wondering "what about Rondo, Concerto, and Barcarolle?" Due to various circumstances, such as the Elf War Quest not being completed yet, we decided to adapt the Scherzo volume instead. I'm sure it'll be a great, satisfying movie, so look forward to it."

But how do you feel about Sword Art Online's new movie so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!