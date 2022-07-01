Sword Art Online Progressive Sequel Reveals New Trailer

Sword Art Online as a series is definitely one of the biggest examples of Isekai around, with the light novel series adapting the story of Kirito, Asuna, Alice, and more making its way into the world of anime over the course of a number of television seasons and feature-length films. With the series returning to the earlier days of Kirito and Asuna via the Progressive prequel films, the upcoming Scherzo of a Dark Dusk has released a new trailer in preparation for the September release.

The Official Twitter Account for Sword Art Online has released the new trailer for the second movie in the Progressive series, which continues telling the untold story of the first season of the series which saw Kirito and Asuna making a mad dash in an attempt to free themselves from the virtual world where dying in the game means dying in the real world:

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the original story of Sword Art Online, an official description of the anime franchise reads below:

"One month has passed since Akihiko Kayaba's deadly game began, and the body count continues to rise. Two thousand players are already dead. Kirito and Asuna are two very different people, but they both desire to fight alone. Nonetheless, they find themselves drawn together to face challenges from both within and without. Given that the entire virtual world they now live in has been created as a deathtrap, the surviving players of Sword Art Online are starting to get desperate, and desperation makes them dangerous to loners like Kirito and Asuna. As it becomes clear that solitude equals suicide, will the two be able to overcome their differences to find the strength to believe in each other, and in so doing survive?"

As it stands, Sword Art Online has yet to reveal if the series will be returning with any new seasons, following the recent television episodes that were a part of Alicization: War of Underworld. With the light novel series continuing to release stories from creator Reki Kawahara to this day, we would imagine that there are plenty of stories for the anime to adapt into new episodes and films down the line.

Currently, the Progressive sequel is scheduled to arrive in Japan this September, though a release date for theaters in North America and around the globe is still a mystery.