Sword Art Online: Progressive Sequel Releases New Poster

One of the biggest Isekai series around is definitely Sword Art Online, with the series focusing initially on players that have been trapped inside of a virtual world where, if they die in the game, they die in real life. While the anime franchise expanded to dive into new digital worlds and throw new challenges into the lives of the likes of Kirito, Asuna, and Alice to name a few, the latest film series takes us back to the earlier days of the franchise and a new poster has dropped for the sequel film of Sword Art Online: Progressive, Scherzo of Deep Night.

One of the things that make Sword Art Online stand out from its competition in the Isekai genre, which is a genre that mostly focuses on a character that has been dropped from a mundane world into one of magic and the supernatural, is focusing on an environment that is wildly close to MMORPGs such as World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV. While the franchise moved onto different environments for Kirito and company, the first season remains touted by many fans as being the strongest that the series has been, so it's no surprise that these new prequel films are diving into the past.

Twitter Outlet Anime TV Japan revealed the new poster for the next chapter in Sword Art Online's anime adventure, with the sequel set to hit theaters in Japan this fall:

If you haven't caught up on this particular chapter of Sword Art Online, the original description for the light novels that started it all read as such:

"One month has passed since Akihiko Kayaba's deadly game began, and the body count continues to rise. Two thousand players are already dead. Kirito and Asuna are two very different people, but they both desire to fight alone. Nonetheless, they find themselves drawn together to face challenges from both within and without. Given that the entire virtual world they now live in has been created as a deathtrap, the surviving players of Sword Art Online are starting to get desperate, and desperation makes them dangerous to loners like Kirito and Asuna. As it becomes clear that solitude equals suicide, will the two be able to overcome their differences to find the strength to believe in each other, and in so doing survive?"

