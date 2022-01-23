Sword Art Online Brings New English Dub to Hulu

Sword Art Online has brought a new English dubbed release to Hulu! Sword Art Online is currently experiencing a slight hold on the TV anime series as the franchise gives the light novels more time to explore future arcs after the fallout of the Alicization saga seen in the third season, and thus is now making its way through a theatrical new series taking on the official Sword Art Online Progressive spin-off. That means that now is the perfect time to go back and check out any of the past releases that you might have missed over the years in the flood of new projects and episodes.

There have been many TV and movie releases for the Sword Art Online franchise through the years, and there are just as many that fans of the English dub of the series have yet to see. This includes the dub for the Sword Art Online Extra Edition movie that released in between the first and second seasons of the series. It features an original story mixed with recapped content from the first season, and also serves as the “beach episode” special for fans looking for that too. Now this new movie’s dub is officially streaming on Hulu:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Heads up! Sword Art Online Extra Edition English Dub is now streaming on @hulu! 🌊 pic.twitter.com/pdATgxMJso — Sword Art Online (@SwordArtUSA) January 19, 2022

Sword Art Online Extra Edition was first released as a special episode before the launch of the second season that saw Kirito and the others going on a special underwater quest that’s delayed a bit because Suguha can’t swim. As they get ready for the new mission, each of them looks back on just how far they have come. The special is officially described as such, “Kirito and the others decide to go on an underwater quest to allow Yui to see a whale, but face a shocking revelation… Suguha is afraid of water. So, Asuna and the other girls decide to teach Suguha how to swim. Meanwhile, Kirito is meeting somebody.”

Sword Art Online’s dubbed releases are nearly caught up with the streaming services as fans are currently waiting on the War of Underworld dubs to hit. There has yet to be an update as to when fans can expect to see those in action, nor has there been any word on when fans can check out the new Sword Art Online Progressive movie outside of theaters either. So now is the perfect time to hop into this special!

What do you think? Are you curious to go back in time and check out this Sword Art Online special? How are you liking the anime franchise overall so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!