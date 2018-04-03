‘Sword Gai: The Animation’ Announces Season 2

Netflix stated last year that they were planning a major push into anime distribution in 2018, and the last few months have proven that the streaming service is true to their word as they have been releasing and acquiring new licenses at a steady pace.

One of the major license acquisitions is the recently added Sword Gai: The Animation, and the response to the series has been so positive that a second season of the series has been confirmed to be in the works.

Announced on the series’ official website, Sword Gai: The Animation will receive a second season with the subtitle Part II. The second season of the series will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide later this Summer, and has added two new cast members to the series. Nobunaga Shimazaki is set to voice Shin Matoba, and Maaya Uchida will voice Himiko.

The series was first made available on Netflix’s streaming service in March, and the first season of the series runs for 12 episodes with both an English and Japanese language dub.

The synopsis for Sword Gai: The Animation is as follows:

“Gai was born beside a woman who met her death in a forest. He was adopted by the swordsmith Amon. A few years later, Gai becomes Amon’s apprentice, and during the forging of a sword, he loses his right arm. To help him, Amon crushes the demon sword Shiryū (lit. Death Dragon) to form it into Gai’s replacement right arm. Gai then is able to fuse with the weapon on his arm, and fights against his enemies.”

For those unfamiliar with Sword Gai, the series was originally created by Toshiki Inoue with original character designs provided by Keita Amemiya and scenarios provided by Wosamu Kine. The series was published in Shogakukan’s seinen magazine Hero in 2012, and has since been collected into six volumes. A sequel series, Sword Gai Evolve, began its run in October 2015 and continues to this day.

The anime adaptation is produced by DLE, Production I.G., and Fields, but was originally scheduled for a release in April 2016. The series was delayed indefinitely before being acquired by Netflix for a release in March 2018. Toshiki Inoue himself wrote the scripts for the series, Tomohito Naka directed the series while Takahiro Ikezoe served as the chief director. Atsuko Nakajima designed the characters for the series, Toshiki Kameyama was the sound designer, and Kotaro Nakagawa composed the music.

