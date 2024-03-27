Teasing Master Takagi-san Drama Debuts on Netflix

Netflix is on a winning streak with live-action anime adaptations. With the likes of One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Avatar: The Last Airbender, the streaming service has found a successful venture when it comes to bringing animated characters to the "real world". There might be one series that you missed as a new live-action anime adaptation has hit the platform in Teasing Master Takagi-San, a romantic drama that has a strong history in the anime medium.

Like so many other anime adaptations, and live-action anime adaptations, Teasing Master Takagi-San began a manga. Published by Shogakukan, the series began in 2013 and was forged by creator Soichiro Yamamoto, who has since gone on to create other manga series including In The Heart of Kunochi Tsubaki and When Will Ayumu Make His Move. The initial anime adaptation arrived in 2018, created by Shin-Ei Animation, who anime fans might recognize for their work on Doraemon, Crayon Shin-chan, and many other classic franchises. While a new season hasn't been confirmed past the anime's third, it's clear that the dramatic series is still finding its way to new avenues.

Teasing Master Takagi-San Hits Netflix

You can watch the new live-action anime adaptation on Netflix by clicking here. If this live-action series piques your interest, there are plenty of anime and manga projects that follow Takagi and Nishikata's slice of life story for you to check out.

If you're looking to learn more about the live-action anime adaptation, here's how Netflix describes the new acquisition for the platform, "Takagi loves playing good-natured pranks on her classmate Nishikata. But as he might, he can never prank her back – she's just too clever!"

If you haven't check out the original anime series, you can check out the first two seasons on Netflix. Here's how the streaming service describes the anime adaptation, ""I swear I'm going to tease and embarrass Takagi-san today!" Nishikata, a middle-schooler, keeps getting teased by the girl who sits next to him in class, Takagi-san. He tries every day to get back at her, but will he ever succeed? Takagi-san and Nishikata's youthful teasing battle starts now!"

Which anime franchise do you think is deserving of a live-action adaptation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Takagi-San.