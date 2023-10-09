Teasing Master Takagi-san Sequel Announced

A good rom-com series can be hard to find, but Teasing Master Takagi-san makes it easy. The series spent years as a quiet hit, but it has found new life thanks to its anime. Teasing Master Takagi-san now stands as one of the cutest rom-com under Shogakukan, and now, it seems the hit series is preparing to launch a sequel.

The update comes straight from the publisher as creator Soichiro Yamamoto is enjoying their retirement. Teasing Master Takagi-san will be getting a sequel spin-off starting this November. The series will follow our favorite couple as adults while their daughter navigates middle school. So of course, you can imagine fans of the original series are eager to check out this new series.

It wasn't that long ago Teasing Master Takagi-san ended either. The series began in 2013, and it ran for a decade with help from Monthly Shonen Sunday. Back in March 2018, Shin-Ei Animation brought the series to life with an OVA, and Teasing Master Takagi-san continued from there. To date, three seasons and a movie have joined the rom-com, and a live-action drama is slated to launch in early 2024.

With the main series done, Teasing Master Takagi-san is ready to explore the future of Takagi and Nishikata. Their adorable romance blooms into something special, and this upcoming sequel will follow their lives as parents. If you have not caught up on Teasing Master Takagi-san yet, you will definitely want to brush up on the series before November 10th. The manga is published stateside by Yen Press, so for more information on Yamamoto's slice-of-life romance, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Middle schooler Nishikata has had it with his classmate Takagi--the chronic teaser who sits nearby. Day in and day out, she comes after him with every sort of trick or prank. Even when he tries to get her back, she's always one step ahead. But rest assured, it's only the beginning. He's not about to give up that easily in this battle of cunning and youth!"

What do you think about this upcoming manga? Will you be keeping track of Teasing Master Takagi-san's new series?