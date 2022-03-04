Terminator Anime Series in the Works From The Batman Writer

✖

The Terminator franchise is getting a new anime series from the writer behind The Batman! Netflix is continuing its commitment to producing and licensing new projects under its anime umbrella, and it's going to be branching out with yet another major franchise as Netflix and Skydance have announced they are partnering together for the first animated project in this universe. Together with Production I.G. (Ghost in the Shell: SAC-2045, Haikyuu!! and more), the Terminator franchise will be taking its first real steps into the anime world thanks to Netflix and a few notable faces.

This new Terminator anime series is still being kept largely under wraps in terms of concrete details or what to expect, but Mattson Tomlin (writer behind the upcoming The Batman featuring Robert Pattinson) will be serving as showrunner and executive producer behind the new series. In a press release, Tomlin teased some of what's to come in the new take on Terminator.

"Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart," Tomlin stated. "I'm honored that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach Terminator in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations and has real guts." John Derderian, Vice President of Japan & Anime at Netflix had this to say about the announcement, "Terminator is one of the most iconic sci-fi stories ever created--and has only grown more relevant to our world over time. The new animated series will explore this universe in a way that has never been done before. We can’t wait for fans to experience this amazing new chapter in the epic battle between machines and humans.”

President and CEO of Production I.G, Mitsuhisa Ishikawa, stated the following about the new collaboration with The Terminator, “I asked my long-time friend and colleague Mamoru Oshii what he thought about the idea of turning Terminator into an animated series," Ishikawa began. "His response was 'Ishikawa, are you out of your mind?' At that instant, I was confident we should get onboard. As huge fans, our team at Production I.G is putting their heart and souls into creating this series. We hope fans will enjoy it!”

