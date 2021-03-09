The Ancient Magus' Bride May Gets a New Anime Soon

✖

The Ancient Magus' Bridge has been forgotten by some, but the gorgeous Wit Studio series still thrives with fans. As you can imagine, the haunting fantasy still catches attention to this day, and many have asked if the anime will ever return. As it seems, the answer is likely yes as a new rumor is circulating about a new anime project.

The update comes from content creators online like SugoiLITE who keep their ears to the ground. It was there fans were informed of a possible comeback as The Ancient Magus' Bride is said to be developing a "new anime project along with [a] new OVA series."

Manga "The Ancient Magus' Bride" will be receiving new Anime project along with new OVA series. #魔法使いの嫁 pic.twitter.com/JX0n1XquH1 — Sugoi LITE (@SugoiLITE) March 9, 2021

You can imagine the kind of excitement this rumor has spun with fans. While no official word is out on the report, fans are still feeling optimistic about its chances. After all, the anime's first season did well with fans, and it ended back in March 2018. As for the show's first OVA run, it concluded in 2017, so there is precedence for this rumor.

As for what the anime project is, fans are left to guess. The series could continue its take on the manga, but there could be another idea in the works. So for now, fans can only wait and see what The Ancient Magus' Bride has in store for them.

If you want to know more about the series, you can read its official synopsis down below:

"Hatori Chise has lived a life full of neglect and abuse, devoid of anything resembling love. Far from the warmth of family, she has had her share of troubles and pitfalls. Just when all hope seems lost, a fateful encounter awaits her. When a man with the head of a beast, wielding strange powers, obtains her through a slave auction, Chise's life will never be the same again. The man is a "magus,"a sorcerer of great power, who decides to free Chise from the bonds of captivity. The magus then makes a bold statement: Chise will become his apprentice--and his bride!"

What do you make of this new rumor? Would you like to see this series return to the screen? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.