The Apothecary Diaries Unveils New Look At Underrated Characters Ahead of Season 3

2026 is going to be an exciting year for The Apothecary Diaries fans with the release of Season Part 1 and the anime’s first feature film ever. The story has changed drastically in the second season’s finale and will continue to surprise fans with more mysteries and plot twists. While fans await the anime’s return, the official website of the anime shares a new look at Lakan and Lahan as part of the Maomao Day project. On the 22nd of each month, the anime shares a new look at the characters going through their daily lives. The project began in July 2024 and shared several gorgeous visuals of the beloved characters, depicting plants of all four seasons on the 22nd of each month.

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The first part of the project concluded in June 2025, which focused primarily on characters from the Rear Palace. The second part aims to appreciate some of the most underrated characters in the series, including those from the Verdigris House and others who have been sidelined. The latest visual features Lakan playing Go all by himself while Lahan is smiling from the back and holding scrolls, implying he is in the middle of his work. The two of them are surrounded by white magnolia, the theme of this month, and it has been carefully chosen, keeping in mind that it blooms in early spring.

The Apothecary Diaries Will Focus More on Lakan and Lahan in The Upcoming Season

Image Courtesy of TOHO

Lakan is Maomao’s biological father and a high-ranking strategist of the Li military. He is also the head of the La Clan, known for its talented and eccentric members. He adopted his nephew Lahan as the heir to the clan. Both of them have proven themselves in the palace with their intellect, upholding the reputation of the La Clan. The duo will show up more often in Season 3 and for the rest of the series as the story dives deeper into the La Clan. While the anime has yet to reveal what the duo’s role will be in Season 3, the story will take place in the Northern farming villages where major trouble is brewing.

Ever since the rebellion of the Shi Clan failed, Jinshi has abandoned his fake identity as an eunuch and accepted the duties as a member of the royal family. He is actively working to handle the aftermath of the Shi Clan’s ruin. When he learned about the problems in the farming villages, he sought Maomao’s help to discover the reason behind the mysterious events.

The third season will return with its first cour in October as part of the Fall 2026 lineup. Additionally, the feature film is set to hit the Japanese theaters in December this year. There is currently no information regarding the plot of the upcoming film since it’s going to be a completely original story. Additionally, the film also awaits a global release date, which might be announced next year after its Japanese premiere.

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