The Boy and The Heron 4K Blu-ray SteelBook Edition Gets a Huge Deal On Amazon

Studio Ghibli's recent anime film The Boy and the Heron has been one of the biggest success stories in the illustrious career of Hayao Miyazaki, winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature award at the 96th Academy Awards after a 10 year "retirement". It is destined to be another Studio Ghibli classic that will be enjoyed for generations to come, which makes the home video release especially exciting. In fact, this is the first time that a Studio Ghibli film was released in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

As part of their Prime Big Deal Days event (runs through October 9th), Amazon has the limited edition Steelbook edition of the film priced at only $27.99 (38% off). The standard 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions are also heavily discounted. You can grab them via the links below while they last.

Special Features will include feature-length storyboards, an interview with Golden Globe®-nominated composer Joe Hisaishi, an interview with Academy Award-winning producer and Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki, an interview and drawing featurette with Annie Award-winning supervising animator Takeshi Honda, the music video for the film's theme song "Spinning Globe" from global J-Pop superstar Kenshi Yonezu, and teasers and trailers.

The 4K editions will feature Dolby Vision plus Dolby Atmos and all versions will contain the film in its original Japanese language with English subtitles, as well as in the new English-language version featuring the voices of Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson and Florence Pugh.

The Boy and the Heron Special Features:

Feature-Length Storyboards

Interview with Composer Joe Hisaishi

Interview with Producer Toshio Suzuki

Interview with Supervising Animator Takeshi Honda

Drawing with Takeshi Honda

"Spinning Globe" Music Video

Teasers & Trailers

Synopsis: THE BOY AND THE HERON follows young Mahito, who, after losing his mother during the war in a hospital fire, moves to his family's estate in the countryside. There, a series of mysterious events lead him to a secluded and ancient tower, home to a mischievous gray heron. When Mahito's new stepmother disappears, he follows the gray heron into the tower, and enters a fantastical world shared by the living and the dead. As he embarks on an epic journey with the heron as his guide, Mahito must uncover the secrets of this world and the truth about himself.

The hand-drawn, animated feature – director Miyazaki's first feature film in 10 years – is an original story written and directed by Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki, produced by co-founder Toshio Suzuki, and featuring a musical score from Miyazaki's long-time collaborator Joe Hisaishi. Its theme song, "Spinning Globe," was written and performed by global J-pop superstar Kenshi Yonezu.

Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki had the following to say about the Oscar win for The Boy and the Heron:

"As producer on The Boy and the Heron, I am extremely honored to receive the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Academy. I would also like to give my thanks to those who were involved in the production of this film, and to all those who worked to distribute the film worldwide," Suzuki wrote.

"The film began with Director Hayao Miyazaki retracting his retirement statement. Following that, we spent seven years in the production of this work. It has been ten years since Hayao Miyazaki's previous film, The Wind Rises, during which time there have been dramatic changes in the environment surrounding films. This film was truly difficult to bring to completion. I am very appreciative that the work that was created after overcoming these difficulties has been seen by so many people around the world, and that is has received this recognition. Both Hayao Miyazaki and I have aged a considerable amount. I am grateful to receive such an honor at my age, and taking this as a. Message to continue our work, I will devote myself to work harder in the future."