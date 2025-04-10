Where Does Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Fit in the Timeline?

For an outsider, the official Gundam timeline can be really confusing to map out, but that’s because it’s not a single line. The Gundam timeline splits like a hydra, with multiple alternate universes and timelines. Gundam Turn A also hinted that all Gundam shows take place in different eras of the same timeline, even though different Gundam series feature disparate terminology and technology. Despite Turn A‘s strong suggestion, the one-timeline theory is more fan speculation than actual canon. Typically, new main series Gundam anime takes place in an alternate universe separate from previous entries, with some exceptions for direct sequels and continuations..

Where does that lead Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX on the timeline? The answer is complicated, as Gundam GQuuuuuuX has elements of taking place in a previous universe while also being in an alternate timeline. The technology presented in Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX is unique in contrast to previous Gundam shows, yet the series features characters and terms as seen in the Universal Century. Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX exists in its own timeline, unconnected to every other universe in the franchise, yet also doesn’t even fit in the one-timeline theory because it takes place in a bizarro version of the original Mobile Suit Gundam.

Is Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Canon?

Universal Century is the name of the main timeline where the first Mobile Suit Gundam show took place. The original Gundam anime had two direct sequels, Zeta and ZZ, plus a final movie, Char’s Counterattack, to finish the ongoing narrative. Gundam F1 and Gundam V technically take place in the Universal Century timeline, but they take place so far in the future that they exist in their own pocket universe. G Gundam would be the first anime in the series to take place in an alternate universe, the Future Century. From there, most new Gundam shows would have their own designated universe.

The franchise would often return to the Universal Century timeline with limited series and films with high production values. Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX does take place in an alternate universe, but exists in a clear parallel with the original Mobile Suit Gundam. The new series begins nearly identically to the classic show, with soldiers from the Principality of Zeon sneaking into a space colony to steal the Gundam. However, right away, there’s a deviation when it’s revealed that Char Aznable, one of the most iconic Gundam characters in the franchise, has joined the other Zeon soldiers. Char uses his intuition as part of his Newtype abilities to deduce the location of the Gundam and take it. Plenty of conveniences led to Char obtaining the Gundam, including how free the Gundam’s cockpit was for Char to sit in and take control. It’s almost as if the show itself is commenting on this new, differing universe, with destiny guiding Char to make the calculated decision to cause a split in the timeline.

Where Does Gundam GQuuuuuuX Diverge?

While Char stealing the Gundam seems like the obvious deviation that splits the timeline, there have actually been some subtle divergences in Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX‘s universes that further deviate the show from the Universal Century. For example, the anime’s dialogue reveals that Garma Zabi, the youngest in the Zabi family who led Zeon, left the war before Char’s fateful day. The original Mobile Suit Gundam anime had Garma join the war as a commander, forming a bond and connection with Char. Nonetheless, Char led Garma to his death as payback for the Zabi family killing and usurping his father. It’s unknown how Garma’s abandonment caused the timeline to deviate further, though his relationship with Char may have caused the latter to act more spontaneously.

Furthermore, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX doesn’t seem to suggest Amuro Ray exists in this new universe. Amuro was the original protagonist of the first Gundam show, helping lead the Earth Federation to victory with the titular Gundam mecha. It’s unknown if Amuro was never born in the Gundam GQuuuuuuX timeline or if he never took part in the conflict. His absence led to Char being uncontested in the conflict, allowing Zeon to win the One Year War. Zeon’s victory opens to more deviations in the timeline, eventually leading to the events of the main series.

The technology in Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX also looks drastically different from that in the Universal Century, specifically the main Gundam. Challia Bull is given a radical new redesign that puts him closer to the other human characters’ aesthetic, whereas other classic characters like Char remain mostly the same. The differing technology and redesigns could be artistic liberties that the creators are taking to establish a new and consistent style to help convey the story they are trying to write. The aesthetic changes may have a deeper meaning, something we could potentially learn more about as the series continues.