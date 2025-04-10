10 Cutest Outfit Designs in Cardcaptor Sakura, Ranked

Fun costumes are a core part of the magical girl genre, and the costume transformation tends to be connected to magic. However, that’s not the case for Sakura in Cardcaptor Sakura, as her magic is mostly linked to a deck of cards and her staff, but neither of them activates an outfit change. Instead, Sakura’s best friend, Tomoyo, takes it upon herself to craft outfits for Sakura to wear when she’s out capturing cards. Despite her age, Tomoyo displays a lot of talent when it comes to designing adorable outfits, making it difficult to narrow down the selection to the best among them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For Sakura, the costume aspect might be her least favorite part of being a magical girl, especially when you consider that she has to change into the outfit without the help of magic. However, Tomoyo is often prepared with outfits that help Sakura in unexpected ways, such as protecting her against electricity when she needs it. So, Tomoyo doesn’t just make adorable outfits, she takes function into consideration as well.

10. Jester Sakura (Episode 3)

This jester-inspired outfit gives you an early look at how varied Tomoyo’s designs are. The focus for this look is on Sakura’s top and hat, which have long tails with balls on their ends that resemble the outfit you commonly see worn by jester-type characters. Since there’s more emphasis and detail on the cut of these clothes, you have solid colors instead of patterns and decorations to keep it from becoming overwhelming to look at.

Additionally, you get to witness Tomoyo’s incredible preparation methods because the jester outfit is waterproof. It’s not a feature that Sakura needs for every card, but it’s useful for facing Watery, which is the card she needs to collect in this episode. While the tails look like they could be a hindrance on a real-life variation of this outfit, Sakura is able to handle Watery just fine wearing it.

9. Pink Yukata (Episode 18)

In this episode, Sakura, along with her friends and brother, gets to enjoy a festival. Of course, it turns out that there’s a Clow Card in the area, but it’s not aggressive like Watery was for the previous outfit. As a result, this episode feels lighter and more heartwarming, giving the cast a bit of a break from their usual duties.

Because of the festival, Sakura wears a yukata in this episode with a flower pattern, and a fan to complete the look. The coloring and flowers are a perfect fit for Sakura, whose name means cherry blossom. This episode and outfit act as a reminder that while she has a lot on her shoulders from dealing with the cards, she’s still a kid and needs to take breaks and have fun, too.

8. Pastel Lotus Costume (Clear Card Episode 4)

Clear Card is the sequel series of Cardcaptor Sakura, and while the cast is now in middle school, Tomoyo’s dedication to creating outfits for Sakura hasn’t dulled a bit. In this episode, Sakura has to capture the Action Card, and this outfit is not only adorable, it’s perfect for the occasion. As always, Tomoyo has the perfect sense of what Sakura needs from her outfit for every episode.

In addition to looking light and comfortable, this outfit doesn’t restrict Sakura’s motion in the same way that other outfits like the yukata would if she needed to rely on her physical abilities to capture that episode’s card. With a cute hair accessory to go with the outfit, the colors, cut, and overall design of the pastel lotus costume suits Sakura so well.

7. Starry Yellow Dress (Clear Card Episode 7)

Another outfit from Clear Cards, which has its own special arc, this outfit is simple when it comes to patterns on the dress in order to let the accessories and cut shine instead. True to its name, you see that stars are the highlight of this outfit, with white as their background and plenty of lace to accentuate them.

The card being captured in this episode is Flight, which is a perfect fit for an outfit covered in stars. Then, there’s the butterfly bow on her back that gives you the impression of wings, which is an image that recurs throughout the original and sequel series. This outfit is clean and elegant but also retains a youthful image, as Sakura is still just a middle schooler at this time.

6. Choral Sakura (Episode 23)

Singing isn’t Sakura’s forte, but it doesn’t stop her from looking adorable in this music-themed outfit. Covered in frills, this outfit has a quarter note to accent both the collar of her dress and the hat that matches it. If that’s not cute enough, Kero has a matching tiny hat that covers his ears, and it has a quarter note as well.

While Sakura’s singing isn’t able to save the day in order to help her capture the Song card, Tomoyo is with her to help. Sakura excels in sports, but Tomoyo turns out to be an amazing singer, which is enough for her to be able to draw the card to their group, giving Sakura the chance to capture it. Even magical girls need support from their friends to succeed.

5. Pink Kitty Costume (Episode 8)

This is another episode where Tomoyo showcases her foresight and how prepared she is to help Sakura in any and every situation that might arise because she was ready with a rubber costume designed to keep Sakura safe from electricity. Since the card in this episode is The Thunder, Tomoyo’s preparation is a lifesaver.

Of course, Tomoyo wouldn’t dare to make the outfit only functional. It’s also super cute. You have a blend of a cat motif with an apron-style dress. The black as a bottom layer provides coloring for the cat theme, but the pink apron on top adds the cuteness of frills and bows. To top it off, Sakura has a pair of cat ears, a bell, and some practical boots.

4. Red Rabbit Sakura (Episode 36)

Something about the animal-themed outfits is extra adorable, but it also feels fitting since Sakura is still just a kid who ended up in a position where she has to collect cards and save people. It’s another episode where Sakura has an outfit that doesn’t restrict her movement, but it’s also designed to keep her nice and warm.

The card for this episode is The Snow, which naturally means that Sakura is facing some cold weather. However, this outfit covers her head and includes a hood and boots, keeping her cozy as she adds another card to her collection. There are even little balls of wool added as decoration to resemble bunny tails, which is a subtle touch you start expecting from Tomoyo.

3. Frog Raincoat (Clear Card Episode 3)

In addition to dealing with snow, Sakura has to deal with rain, too. Of course, Tomoyo is completely prepared for such a situation, and she has a waterproof raincoat ready for Sakura to use as she captures the Aqua card. Looking at just the cut and colors, this outfit is sleek and modern with a touch of cuteness.

However, it’s the hood that pulls this piece together, as it has frog eyes on top, which are super cute. The only unfortunate part about this outfit is that you don’t get to see much of it in the episode, as the section where Sakura captures the card is surprisingly short, and the episode deals with other storylines in the time around that.

2. Prince Sakura (Episode 42)

What’s a shoujo anime without an episode in it that involves a school event, such as a play? In this play, however, Sakura gets to take the role of the Prince, while Syaoran plays the part of the princess. It’s also one of the few outfits that Sakura uses to capture cards that aren’t crafted by Tomoyo.

Of course, Sakura didn’t intend to capture the Light and Dark cards in her prince outfit, but that’s just how events played out during the arts festival. At the same time, it’s fitting that she saves the festival while wearing this outfit, getting to be a real prince for her classmates for a moment.

1. Crystal Feather Dress Clear Card Opening 1

This outfit embodies the overall imagery of the series, which is feathered wings. It’s a motif that appears repeatedly, so seeing it combined with this crystal dress feels like the perfect introduction for the sequel series. It shows that the heart of the show is the same, even if the characters are in new schools and the cards are clear.

The white color, crystals, and feathers are all symbols that you often associate with purity or goodness, as in morals. Since Sakura is the hero of the show, you could easily say that those themes fit her. However, the crystals are an interesting touch, as this is the opening for Clear Cards, and crystals tend to be clear in color. It’s a beautiful outfit overall.

It’s fairly common for magical girls to have a set outfit, and it might get upgrades and additions to it as the characters gain new powers. However, Cardcaptor Sakura is unique in that her battle outfits aren’t related to her power; they’re instead a labor of love from Tomoyo. Even if Sakura is a bit embarrassed wearing them, it’s been helpful for her to have the protection of outfits that have features like being waterproof. In the end, they’re all super cute options.