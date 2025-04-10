10 Most Swole Characters In Comics

Not too long ago, pictures of the beefcake Absolute Batman ignited the comic book community with his insane physique because it looks like he eats five elephants a day to meet his protein requirements, and with the recent first look at Absolute Bane, well, they just might be the biggest characters in comic books. But that doesn’t mean they’re the only ones insanely ripped comic book characters out there. If there’s one thing that is true about nearly every single comic book character, it’s that they are in beyond killer shape. With that in mind, let’s take a look at who could be the ten most swole characters in all of comics, not just DC and Marvel. And, just to keep things interesting, this list doesn’t include Absolute Batman and Bane. They’re big, but we can go even bigger.



Want to see who made the cut? Let’s do a little heavy lifting, shall we?

10) Eddie Brock

That’s right, not Venom, just Eddie. Why? Well, even without the aid of the symbiote, Eddie is an Absolute-level brick wall. He’s traditionally been drawn as being very ripped, and while you can say that Venom looks more muscular than him, I would argue that that does not count. Sure, while bonded with MJ Venom has kept to his usual buff character size, but while bonded with Spider-Man he’s always been as lean as the wall-crawler! Venom doesn’t actually make the wearer more muscular, he can just make them look bigger. This list doesn’t count inflatable ooze muscles, thank you very much! And yet, somehow, Eddie still makes the list. I’m starting to think this guy doesn’t even need a symbiote, let him use his fists and I don’t see most villains getting back up. And for the recond, Eddie is also the only human on this list who hasn’t had some kind of enhancement, be that magical or science-born, to be this big. Someone tell me this guy’s routine.

9) Omni-Man

Best known for his incredible role in the Invincible comic and tv show, Omni-Man has absolutely earned his placed on this list. Just look at the image above, I mean the dude is flexing so hard his suit looks about read to tear, and his veins aren’t just visible, they’re downright continental. You can’t even say it’s because of his Viltrumite DNA, because Omni-Man stands above (and wider than) almost all his alien bretheren. However, while he certainly puts his muscles to use conquering planets, they weren’t enough to conquer any higher than ninth place for Nolan.

8) Wonder Woman

Most people don’t think insanely muscular when they think of Wonder Woman, and to those people I say you have been looking at the wrong panels. Look at the comic panel above. Her bicep alone is probably the size of my head. But even beyond this specific image, in recent years the number of artists drawing buff Wonder Woman is on the uptick, and frankly, I say that’s a good thing. We need more buff women representation in these comics, especially when the woman in question is a literal goddess. Still, swole as some people have taken to drawing her, she’s only able to get number eight on this list. A great showing, but there are so many more buff characters to come, just you wait and see.

7) Hercules

Marvel’s Prince of Power is notoriously jacked, even among the other gods of Olympus and Asgard. His muscles are so well loved by his fans that after his debut in the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder, his actor Brett Goldstein said he would bulk up in case he ever is asked to reprise the role. Hercules is known above all for his raw power, going toe-to-toe with the toughest hitters in the Marvel Universe, like the Hulk and Thor, some of whom you may see later on in this list. But with all that said, you might wonder why Herc the Hunk is so low on this list. Well, rest assured, every other entry on this list is very, very jacked. Maybe Hercules is drawn more buff more consistently, but the rest of these characters are beyond buff in the pictures in the rest of this list.

6) Allen the Alien

Just look at how wide this man is. Allen showcases what the absolute peak mixture of shady scientific experimentation and alien eugenics looks like. A Unopan gifted with incredible power, Allen represents the Invincible universe’s Coalition of Planets in this competitive race to find the bulkiest in the cosmos. And honestly, at least in his own universe, Allen takes the (beef)cake. His muscles aren’t just for show either, as he’s used them to battle the strongest foes in his universe, and often come out on top. He’s a force to be reckoned with, and I think it’s great that a character not from the Big Two publishers of Marvel and DC managed to smash his way into his place just under the top five.

5) She-Hulk

I don’t think I need to make much of a case as to why She-Hulk is one of the buffest character in comics, and may just be the buffest woman. Are her muscles all natural? Well, no, they’re gamma-made, but bodybuilders use steroids all the time, so why shouldn’t we count She-Hulk? While originally designed as a much leaner character, in recent years she’s packed down the gamma-infused protein shakes and moved up about five weightclasses in terms of sheer bulk. I really wanted her to crack the top three, but unfortunately she was just beaten out by our next two competitors by a tiny margin. Hopefully she doesn’t take me to court over it.

4) Superman

He’s the Man of Steel, a man of Kansas, and a man of sheer bulk. I originally was going to provide one of the many pictures of Superman bulging out of his costume, but I went with this image because it provided a Lois Lane for scale. Shoulder to shoulder, he’s about as wide as the length of Lois’s head to her waist. Assuming Lois is about 5’4″ here, the average height for a woman in the United States, that would put Clark’s shoulder width at about 34 inches across. The average for a man in America is 16-18 inches, meaning Superman nearly doubles it, and that’s lowballing Lois’s height. This is Clark Kent drawn as peak farmboy-who-nearly-went-pro-football as he can be. Superman shows us exactly what a hard day’s work on the farm can do for your muscles, so long as you’re a Kryptonian, at least. This reporter is mild manered, but not midly built.

3) The Hulk

Who could be bigger than She-Hulk, bigger than the Man of Steel? Why, the original mean, green muscle machine, of course. Bruce Banner took the same gamma-stimulants his cousin did, only they had a much stronger effect on his physique. The Hulk is an absolute beast of raw muscle, I don’t need to sell you on that. Out of everyone here, Hulk is the one whose constume is the tattered remains of his outfit. His muscles are so large that he literally tears apart any outfit he’s put in. He invented the shirtless superhero trend because no shirt can contain his swolness! However, while the Hulk may very well be the strongest there is, he is not the bulkiest. The Incredible Hulk is just about the peak of exaggerated musculature that sill retains the semblence of human physiology. But the last two entries on our list have expanded their muscles beyond what the human body considers possible, no gamma radiation required.

Around here is where I would rank Absolute Bane, by the way. He’s not on our list, but he’s a top 3 contender which means only one thing. Yes, our last two contenders surpass even that monster in terms of muscle.

2) Captain America

Just look at him. I’m sure this isn’t the first time you’ve seen this image, and for good reason, it is Rob Liefeld’s most infamous drawing ever. Here, Captain America shows us how far the super soldier serum can push the mortal body, and push it did. His pecs are so large they are literally bulging out while he is straight backed, and look to be about equivalent to half the diameter of his shield in length. The exact diameter of said shield has been stated to be 30 inches. Meaning, that Captain America’s pecs are nearly 30 inches thick. Oh Captain, my Captain. This is what a super soldier serum and pure American spirit can do. However, even with this stellar performance by Steve Rogers, there is one person in comics who surpasses even his extraordinairy bulk.

1) Strong Guy

With a name and physique like that, it’s like Strong Guy was born to win this competition. He’s a mutant with the ability to, shockingly, increase his strength by absorbing and redirecting kinetic energy. While his name is played for some laughs, his muscles are the real deal. Each of his arms are as thick as his waist. Strong Guy is the very escence of swolness, and I believe no one other than him could possibly deserve the crown of swolest in all of comics. With that in mind, I hereby declare Strong Guy the King of Comic Swolness, long may he reign.

