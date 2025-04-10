The Boys’ Most Brutal Star Reveals the Robin Williams Movie That Makes Him Cry

Antony Starr, the actor behind The Boys‘ terrifying villain Homelander, has revealed a surprisingly tender side in a new interview with Empire magazine. The New Zealand actor, known for portraying one of television’s most sadistic and cold-hearted characters, admitted that Robin Williams and Robert De Niro’s 1990 medical drama Awakenings reduces him to tears. This emotional confession offers a stark contrast to Starr’s on-screen persona as the sociopathic superhero who routinely commits horrific acts of violence throughout Prime Video’s hit series. The revelation showcases the depth of sensitivity behind the actor who has masterfully portrayed the show’s primary antagonist since its debut in 2019, highlighting the remarkable range that has made his portrayal of Homelander so compelling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Awakenings,” Starr said when asked about what movies touch him. ” De Niro’s character is called Leonard, and he’s catatonic. This drug experimentation gets him out of it, and then he’s starting to worsen again.” The scene that particularly affects the actor comes when Williams’ neurologist character discovers Leonard in a deteriorating state: “Robin Williams’ character comes in to find Leonard on the floor, whimpering, ‘Help me, help me.’ Oh God. That could get me now.” The raw vulnerability expressed in Starr’s admission stands in striking contrast to the cold, unfeeling nature of his character Homelander, who has become synonymous with superhero brutality.

Based on Oliver Sacks’ memoir of the same name, Awakenings tells the story of Dr. Malcolm Sayer (Williams), a neurologist who discovers that a new drug can awaken patients who have been in a catatonic state for decades due to an encephalitis epidemic. De Niro plays Leonard Lowe, one of the patients who temporarily regains full consciousness and function before tragically slipping back into his previous state as the drug’s effects prove to be temporary. The scene Starr references marks one of the film’s most heartbreaking moments, as Leonard becomes aware of his regression and pleads for help that cannot be provided. Directed by Penny Marshall, the film earned three Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor for De Niro’s performance.

Anthony Starr Will Be Homelander One Last Time in The Boys Season 5

Image courtesy of Prime Video

Production on the fifth and final season of The Boys has officially reached its halfway point, according to showrunner Eric Kripke. With filming having begun in late 2024 and now progressing on schedule, fans can likely expect the series finale to hit Prime Video in 2026. The extended production timeline reflects the ambitious scope of the final season, which Kripke has described as “our show’s version of the apocalypse.”

The final season picks up directly after Season 4’s cliffhanger ending, which saw Homelander effectively seize control of the United States government and impose martial law with an army of supes enforcing his will. Most members of The Boys were captured by Homelander’s forces, including Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), while Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) remains on a rogue mission to eliminate all supes using a stolen virus. Kripke has described the upcoming season as “our show’s version of the apocalypse,” promising that the final episodes will deliver a definitive conclusion to the central Butcher-Homelander conflict that has driven the series since its inception.

The Boys universe will continue expanding long after the flagship series concludes through multiple spinoffs in various stages of development. Gen V, the college-set spinoff focusing on young supes at Godolkin University, has completed filming its second season, with Kripke confirming that post-production work is well underway. Adding to the expanding universe, The Boys: Mexico is currently in development with Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal attached as executive producers. Though details remain sparse, the project represents Prime Video’s commitment to globalizing the franchise.

The franchise’s most ambitious expansion may be Vought Rising, a period piece set in the 1950s exploring the origins of Vought International. Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash will reprise their roles as Soldier Boy and Stormfront (then going by Clara Vought), respectively. Described as “a twisted murder mystery,” the series will examine how the corporation that would eventually create and commodify superheroes in America established its foundation during a pivotal period in the alternate universe’s history. The prequel recently added Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria, Heels) and Will Hochman (Blue Bloods) in leading but undisclosed roles.

The Boys Season 5 is expected to premiere on Prime Video in 2026.

Are you excited about Season 5 of The Boys? Do you think Homelander will appear in other spinoffs? Let us know in the comments!