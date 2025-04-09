Ladybug and Cat Noir Reunite in Miraculous Chibi Vol. 2 First Look (Exclusive)

Play video

The delightful crimefighting team of Ladybug and Cat Noir are back for more adventures in adorable chibi form, and we’ve got your exclusive first look! Papercutz has revealed the first look at Miraculous Chibi Vol. 2: Curiosity Kicked The Cat and Other Tales, which is adapted from the equally delightful animated Miraculous Ladybug shorts, and you can check out the full cover and all the details below.

Writers Josh Trujillo and Carrie Harris have teamed up with illustrators Ryan Jampole, Lex Hobson, and Brenda Hickey to bring Ladybug and Cat Noir’s latest adventures to life, and the new volume is up for pre-order now and will launch in May.

Amongst the delightful chaos, fans will see Ladybug trying to grow a flower for her crush, but things don’t quite go as expected, and when things get super prickly she will need to call in Cat Noir for help. There will also be an adventure from Cat Noir’s side, as he attempts to discover what Ladybug is writing in a secret letter, and those are just a few of the adventures fans will discover. You can find the official description below.

Miraculous Chibi Vol. 2

Creators: Josh Trujillo, Carrie Harris

Format: 6 x 9 inches

Page count: 64

Paperback Price: $7.99

Ebook Price: $5.99

Ages: Middle Grade

Paperback ISBN: 9781545801048

Ebook ISBN: 9781545814895

On-sale Date: May 27, 2025

“Enjoy some humor and slapstick action with your favorite heroes, Ladybug and Cat Noir! Adapting animated Miraculous Ladybug shorts, and bringing new original content.

Ladybug and Cat Noir return for some more super-charged superhero antics. Ladybug tries to grow a flower for her crush, the part-time model Adrien Agreste. But things get a little prickly! Will Cat Noir be able to help Ladybug? Plus: Ladybug is writing a secret letter! Can Cat Noir discover what it says?

All this and more in the follow-up volume of the Miraculous Ladybug graphic novel series, influenced by the award-winning TV show and with chibi-inspired art from the YouTube shorts!”

Miraculous Chibi Vol. 2 will land in stores on May 27th.

