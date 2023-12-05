The Boy and the Heron Drops New Footage in Official MV

The Boy and The Heron is finally coming to the United States and other international territories later this week after taking over Japan earlier this Fall, and Studio Ghibli has shared a spoiler-filled new look at some of the movie's footage with a special new music video! The Boy and the Heron was previously thought to be famed creator Hayao Miyazaki's final film before he officially announced he was going to continue working on Studio Ghibli's films, and that's made the newest work all the more exciting. Even more so as Studio Ghibli didn't show any footage before its release.

The Boy and The Heron (released as "How Do You Live?" in Japan) eschewed traditional marketing and didn't show any promotional images, posters, or even teasers before its release in Japan. But now that it's been out for a while and getting ready to release in the rest of the world, Studio Ghibli has shown off the most it has yet with a special new music video for Kenshi Yonezu's theme song, "Spinning Globe." You can check it out below, but beware of spoilers.

How to Watch The Boy and The Heron

The Boy and The Heron released across theaters in Japan earlier this Fall, and will be releasing in the United States and Canada in theaters and IMAX beginning on December 8th with GKIDS. Hayao Miyazaki handled the writing and directing duties (his first new feature in ten years) with Takeshi Honda serving as animation director, Toshio Suzuki as producer, and Joe Hisaishi composing the music. The English voice cast for the movie includes Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, Luca Padovan, Mamoudou Athie, Tony Revolori, and Dan Stevens.

Studio Ghibli has been playing coy about what to expect from The Boy and The Heron's story alongside the holding back of footage, but they continue to mysteriously tease the film as such, "A young boy named Mahito yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki."

Are you excited to finally see more of The Boy and The Heron?