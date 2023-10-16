The Boy and The Heron Shares New Global Poster

The Boy and The Heron is gearing up for its full international release across theaters later this year, and Studio Ghibli is getting ready for its next movie with a new international poster! Hayao Miyazaki previously touted The Boy and The Heron as his final movie project before it was announced that the prominent creator would be continuing with new movies for the foreseeable future. But that intrigue has made Studio Ghibli's newest project all the more interesting as it was initially released in Japan without the help of promotional trailers, posters, or even images released previewing the film.

But with The Boy and The Heron's successful release in Japan and an upcoming release across theaters across the globe, fans have gotten plenty of new promotional materials for the upcoming movie that have shown off more of what is to come in the latest Miyazaki project. The Boy and The Heron is getting ready for its release in France later this November, and Wild Bunch (the international distributor for its France release) has shared a new poster that you can check it out below.

Une nouvelle affiche pour LE GARÇON ET LE HÉRON, deux semaines avant la sortie au cinéma de ce nouveau chef-d’œuvre d'Hayao #Miyazaki !

Au cinéma le 1er novembre 🦤#Ghibli #LeGarçonEtLeHéron pic.twitter.com/9FSzSviqKX — Wild Bunch (@WildBunch) October 16, 2023

How to Watch The Boy and The Heron

The Boy and The Heron previously made its way through theaters in Japan, and will be releasing in the United States and Canada beginning on December 8th with GKIDS. It's Hayao Miyazaki's first major feature film in ten years with the famed creator handling the writing and directing duties for The Boy and The Heron with Takeshi Honda serving as animation director, Toshio Suzuki as producer, and Joe Hisaishi composing the music.

Starring the likes of Soma Santoki, Takuya Kimura, Masaki Suda, Kou Shibasaki, Aimyon, Yoshino Kimura, Keiko Takeshita, Jun Fubuki, Sawako Agawa, and more, Studio Ghibli teases The Boy and The Heron as such, "A young boy named Mahito yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki."

Are you excited to see Studio Ghibli's next big movie from Hayao Miyazaki? How are you liking the look of The Boy and The Heron so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!