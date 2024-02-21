The Elusive Samurai Drops New Promo

The Elusive Samurai is one of the big action manga franchises making their debut in the anime world later this year, and fans have gotten a closer look at Genba Kazama with a new promo! Yusei Matsui's original manga series has been one of the standout franchises within Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and it will be one of its franchises that gets its own anime due later this year. While the manga series isn't quite as popular as some of the other Shonen Jump hits, it won't be too much longer until the anime helps it reach a whole new level.

The Elusive Samurai will be making its anime debut some time later this year, and is gearing up fans for what to expect with new promos highlighting each of the key members of the cast. This includes Genba Kazama, a stealthy ninja character who will be voiced by Aoi Yuki in the anime. To check out a closer look at Genba ahead of The Elusive Samurai's anime premiere, you can check out the special promo for the new character below.

The Elusive Samurai – When to Watch

The Elusive Samurai will be premiering some time later this year, but has yet to announce a release date or window as of the time of this writing. Directed by Yuta Yamazaki for studio CloverWorks with Yasushi Nishiya serving as character designer, the main voice cast of the anime includes the likes of Asaki Yuikawa as Hojo Tokiyuki, Yuichi Nakamura as Suwa Yorishige, Hinaki Yano as Shizuku, Mari Hino as Kojiro, Sayumi Suzushiro as Ayako, Aoi Yuki as Kazama Genba, and Kikunosuke Toya as Fubuki. You can find the three most recent chapters of The Elusive Samurai manga for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to check it out before the anime premieres.

As for what to expect from the series itself, Viz Media teases the first volume of The Elusive Samurai manga as such, "After the massacre of his family by the traitor Ashikaga Takauji, Tokiyuki flees with the help of a handful of loyal retainers who have also survived the purge. One of them is Suwa Yorishige, an ally of the Hojo clan and lord of Suwa Province. The slightly odd Yorishige also claims to be clairvoyant and foretells that Tokiyuki will one day become the ruler of Japan. But for the moment, escaping from enemy territory is the priority!"

Are you curious to check out The Elusive Samurai's anime when it hits later this year?