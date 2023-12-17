The Elusive Samurai First Trailer, Poster Released

The Elusive Samurai is one of the big Shonen Jump manga series that will be making their official anime debut next year, and now fans have gotten a new look at what to expect from the anime with its first promo and poster! Yusei Matsui's The Elusive Samurai has been one of the standout releases of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but it will likely find a much wider audience when the anime makes its full debut next year. But it's been coming along slowly but surely with rare looks at how the anime adaptation has been developing so far.

The Elusive Samurai was one of Shueisha's many series that had something to show off during the Jump Festa 2024 convention this past weekend, and this included the first real promo trailer for the upcoming anime series. While it's not much of the series in actual motion, it was a full reveal of the main voice cast and character designs behind the new anime. You can check out the promo for The Elusive Samurai's anime in the video above, and the newest poster for the series below.

What to Know for The Elusive Samurai Anime

Directed by Yuta Yamazaki for studio CloverWorks with Yasushi Nishiya serving as character designer, The Elusive Samurai anime will be premiering some time in 2024 but has yet to reveal a concrete release window or date as of this writing. The voice cast for the new anime includes the likes of Asaki Yuikawa as Hojo Tokiyuki, Yuichi Nakamura as Suwa Yorishige, Hinaki Yano as Shizuku, Mari Hino as Kojiro, Sayumi Suzushiro as Ayako, Aoi Yuki as Kazama Genba, and Kikunosuke Toya as Fubuki. You can find the three most recent chapters of The Elusive Samurai manga for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, and the entire back catalog with a paid subscription if you wanted to check it out before the anime hits.

As for what to expect from the series itself, Viz Media teases the first volume of The Elusive Samurai manga as such, "After the massacre of his family by the traitor Ashikaga Takauji, Tokiyuki flees with the help of a handful of loyal retainers who have also survived the purge. One of them is Suwa Yorishige, an ally of the Hojo clan and lord of Suwa Province. The slightly odd Yorishige also claims to be clairvoyant and foretells that Tokiyuki will one day become the ruler of Japan. But for the moment, escaping from enemy territory is the priority!"

What do you think of the newest look at The Elusive Samurai's anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!