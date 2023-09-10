The Elusive Samurai Anime Sets 2024 Release With New Teaser, Poster

The Elusive Samurai is now one of the many new franchises making their anime debut in 2024, and it's celebrating its latest update with a new teaser trailer and poster! The newest Weekly Shonen Jump series from Assassination Classroom creator Yusei Matsui kicked off its run in 2021, and now it's been such a hit that the series will finally be making the jump to anime. Previously announced to be in the works earlier this Spring, it's now been revealed that fans will be able to check out this new adaptation next year thanks to a new update during Aniplex Online Fest 2023.

It was announced during the event that The Elusive Samurai anime adaptation will be premiering some time in 2024, and has added new members to the voice cast with Hinaki Yano as Shizuku, Mari Hino as Kojiro, Sayumi Suzushiro as Ayako, Aoi Yuki as Kazama Genba, and Kikunosuke Toya as Fubuki. To celebrate all of these new updates, a new teaser trailer (that you can check out in the video above) and poster for The Elusive Samurai anime have been revealed as well. Check it out below:

What to Know for The Elusive Samurai

Directed by Yuta Yamazaki for studio CloverWorks with Yasushi Nishiya serving as character designer, The Elusive Samurai anime will be premiering some time in 2024 but has yet to reveal a concrete release window or date as of this writing. The announced voice cast for The Elusive Samurai anime also includes the previously announced Asaki Yuikawa as Hojo Tokiyuki and Yuichi Nakamura as Suwa Yorishige. You can find the three most recent chapters of The Elusive Samurai manga for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, and the entire back catalog with a paid subscription.

As for what to expect from the series itself, Viz Media teases the first volume of The Elusive Samurai manga as such, "After the massacre of his family by the traitor Ashikaga Takauji, Tokiyuki flees with the help of a handful of loyal retainers who have also survived the purge. One of them is Suwa Yorishige, an ally of the Hojo clan and lord of Suwa Province. The slightly odd Yorishige also claims to be clairvoyant and foretells that Tokiyuki will one day become the ruler of Japan. But for the moment, escaping from enemy territory is the priority!"

Are you excited for The Elusive Samurai's premiere next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!