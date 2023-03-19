The Elusive Samurai Anime Announced With Trailer, Poster

The Elusive Samurai has announced it will be getting an anime adaptation all of its own with its very first teaser trailer and poster to help celebrate the big announcement! Yusei Matsui might be more well known in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine thanks to works like Assassination Classroom, but the creator's follow up series has carved out a path all of its own. The Elusive Samurai has been a hit with fans ever since it began its run back in 2017, and now even more fans will be able to check out the creator's newest series for themselves.

The Elusive Samurai will be getting an official anime adaptation of its own, but has yet to give any concrete details about when fans will be able to see the new anime in action. The Elusive Samurai will be one of the many anime projects shown off during AnimeJapan 2023 event this year overseas as part of Aniplex's plans during the event on March 25th. You can check out the first teaser trailer for The Elusive Samurai's anime in the video above and the first teaser poster for the new anime adaptation below:

What to Know for The Elusive Samurai Anime

The Elusive Samurai has revealed the first few details about its anime's production with the initial announcement. Yuta Yamazaki will be directing The Elusive Samurai for CloverWorks, Yoriko Tomita will be handling the series composition, and Yasushi Nishiya will be providing the character designs. You can catch up with Shonen Jump's manga release through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library (where the three most recent chapters are available for free). They tease the first volume of The Elusive Samurai as such:

"After the massacre of his family by the traitor Ashikaga Takauji, Tokiyuki flees with the help of a handful of loyal retainers who have also survived the purge. One of them is Suwa Yorishige, an ally of the Hojo clan and lord of Suwa Province. The slightly odd Yorishige also claims to be clairvoyant and foretells that Tokiyuki will one day become the ruler of Japan. But for the moment, escaping from enemy territory is the priority!"

How do you feel about The Elusive Samurai getting an anime? What are you hoping to see in action the most? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!