The Elusive Samurai Sets Summer Release With New Trailer

The Elusive Samurai will be making its debut later this Summer, and has released a new trailer to help celebrate the upcoming anime's premiere! A new wave of hits from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine will be getting their official anime adaptation dues this year, and some of them are likely going to be more quiet releases than others. The Elusive Samurai might not be one of the biggest manga in the magazine running today, but it's likely going to get a lot more fans when the anime makes its premiere later this year and shows off its action.

The Elusive Samurai was one of the many franchises sharing new updates as part of the Anime Japan 2024 event this past weekend, and it was confirmed that the anime will be premiering some time in July as part of the Summer 2024 anime schedule. While there is no concrete release date for the anime just yet, we've gotten to see the first real look at The Elusive Samurai in motion with a new trailer teasing some of the characters fans will get to see. You can check it out below:

What to Know for The Elusive Samurai Anime

Directed by Yuta Yamazaki for studio CloverWorks with Yasushi Nishiya serving as character designer, the main voice cast for the anime includes the likes of Asaki Yuikawa as Hojo Tokiyuki, Yuichi Nakamura as Suwa Yorishige, Hinaki Yano as Shizuku, Mari Hino as Kojiro, Sayumi Suzushiro as Ayako, Aoi Yuki as Kazama Genba, and Kikunosuke Toya as Fubuki. If you wanted to check out the manga ahead of the anime's premiere, you can find the three most recent chapters for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

Viz Media teases the first volume of The Elusive Samurai manga as such, "After the massacre of his family by the traitor Ashikaga Takauji, Tokiyuki flees with the help of a handful of loyal retainers who have also survived the purge. One of them is Suwa Yorishige, an ally of the Hojo clan and lord of Suwa Province. The slightly odd Yorishige also claims to be clairvoyant and foretells that Tokiyuki will one day become the ruler of Japan. But for the moment, escaping from enemy territory is the priority!"

How do you like this newest look at The Elusive Samurai? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!