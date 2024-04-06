The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 Debuts LiSA Opening: Watch

The Irregular at Magic High School is finally back in action for Season 3 of the anime, and it has debuted its new opening theme from highly touted artist LiSA! The Irregular at Magic High School was one of the major franchises returning for new episodes as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and it finally came back with the first episode of its new season. This new season has ushered in the next major arc from the original light novels with the tenth anniversary of the anime's original release, and it has kicked things off with a bang so far.

The Irregular at Magic High School has come back for Season 3 with its first episode debuting for the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and with it has debuted the new opening theme for the season. Titled "Shouted Serenade," this new theme is performed by LiSA, who has previously contributed major chart topping theme songs for the likes of Demon Slayer, Sword Art Online, and more anime in the past. You can check out the new opening for The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 below.

How to Watch The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 is now airing its new episodes as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and you can find the new episodes streaming with Crunchyroll. Jimmy Stone will be directing the new season for returning production studio 8-Bit with Taku Iwasaki returning to compose the music. The core returning cast has been confirmed as well with Saori Hayami as Miyuki Shiba, Yuichi Nakamura as Tatsuya Shiba, Kiyono Yasuno as Minami Sakurai, Yumi Uchiyama as Erika Chiba, Takuma Terashima as Leonhart Saijo, and more.

If you wanted to catch up with the anime now that it's back for Season 3, you can find The Irregular at Magic High School now streaming with Crunchyroll. Both the first two seasons of the TV anime and Reminiscence Arc movie are streaming along with the Miyuki focused spin-off anime, The Honor Student at Magic High School. They tease the anime as such, "Based on the light novel by Tsutomu Sato, The irregular at magic high school is set in a world where magic exists but instead of using chants and spells, magic users cast spells with their Casting Assistant Device (CAD). The CAD is infused with the user's Psions (a substance-less thought particle) that activates the device and constructs the magic ritual."

What do you think of the new opening for The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!