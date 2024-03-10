The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 Release Date Announced

The Irregular at Magic High School is just one of the new anime franchises returning for new episodes this Spring, and it has finally announced its release date for Season 3! The Irregular at Magic High School is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the anime's initial premiere with a new wave of episodes coming soon, and the franchise is back to take on the next arcs from Tsutomu Satou's original light novel series. While it was previously announced to hit sometime in the Spring, thankfully it's now been confirmed that the wait won't be for very much longer.

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 previously announced it would be premiering during the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and it has now announced that the new episodes will begin on April 5th. To celebrate the confirmation of the anime's release date, The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 has dropped a new promo showing off the first look at how the anime will be tackling the next major arc. You can check it out in action below to get ready for the new episodes:

How to Watch The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 will premiere on April 5th in Japan, and has yet to announce its international release plans as of the time of this writing. Jimmy Stone will be directing the new season for returning production studio 8-Bit with Taku Iwasaki returning to compose the music. The core returning cast has been confirmed as well with Saori Hayami as Miyuki Shiba, Yuichi Nakamura as Tatsuya Shiba, Kiyono Yasuno as Minami Sakurai, Yumi Uchiyama as Erika Chiba, Takuma Terashima as Leonhart Saijo, and more.

If you wanted to catch up with the anime ahead of the series' return for Season 3, you can find The Irregular at Magic High School now streaming with Crunchyroll. Both the first two seasons of the TV anime and Reminiscence Arc movie are streaming along with the Miyuki focused spin-off anime, The Honor Student at Magic High School. They tease the anime as such, "Based on the light novel by Tsutomu Sato, The irregular at magic high school is set in a world where magic exists but instead of using chants and spells, magic users cast spells with their Casting Assistant Device (CAD). The CAD is infused with the user's Psions (a substance-less thought particle) that activates the device and constructs the magic ritual."

Are you excited for The Irregular at Magic High School's Season 3 premiere this April? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!