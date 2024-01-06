The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 Trailer Reveals Release Window

The Irregular at Magic High School is making its highly anticipated return to screens later this Spring, and the anime is gearing up for Season 3 with its very first trailer! The Irregular at Magic High School is now in the midst of celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the anime adaptation's original premiere, and thus the franchise is planning a massive comeback with a third season of the series. Picking up right where things left off from the Visitor Arc and Reminiscence Arcs, The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 is planning to adapt three major arcs from the light novel series.

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 will be premiering some time this April and will be adapting three major arcs from Tsutomu Satou's original light novel series, the Double Seven Arc, Steeplechase Arc, and Ancient City Insurrection Arc. To celebration the new season coming this Spring, you can check out the first trailer for the anime's comeback below featuring a brand new opening theme song from returning artist LiSA (who originally performed the anime's very first opening theme), "Shouted Serenade."

What to Know for Mahouka Season 3

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 has not confirmed its release date, but will be premiering this April. Jimmy Stone will be directing the new series for returning production studio 8-Bit with Taku Iwasaki returning to compose the music. The core returning cast has been confirmed as well with Saori Hayami as Miyuki Shiba, Yuichi Nakamura as Tatsuya Shiba, Kiyono Yasuno as Minami Sakurai, Yumi Uchiyama as Erika Chiba, Takuma Terashima as Leonhart Saijo, Satomi Satou as Mizuki Shibata, Atsushi Tamaru as Mikihiko Yoshida, Sora Amamiya as Honoka Mitsui, and more all set to come back.

If you wanted to catch up with the anime ahead of the series' return for Season 3, you can find The Irregular at Magic High School now streaming with Crunchyroll. Both the first two seasons of the TV anime and Reminiscence Arc movie are streaming along with the Miyuki focused spin-off anime, The Honor Student at Magic High School. They tease the anime as such:

"Based on the light novel by Tsutomu Sato, The irregular at magic high school is set in a world where magic exists but instead of using chants and spells, magic users cast spells with their Casting Assistant Device (CAD). The CAD is infused with the user's Psions (a substance-less thought particle) that activates the device and constructs the magic ritual."

What do you think of the first look at The Irregular Magic High School Season 3?