The JOJOLands Prompts Rare Reprint Amid Record Sales

It took some years to go live, but at last, we have been gifted with a new era of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Not long ago, creator Hirohiko Araki brought the franchise back to life with a new installment, and it has the whole fandom buzzing. After all, The JOJOLands is one of the strongest debuts in the series to date, and it seems chapter one is causing sales like never before.

The sales update comes from Shueisha itself as the publisher just did something incredibly rare. For the first time in 11 years, the company has called to reprint an issue of Ultra Jump, and we have Araki's new series to thank. The issue containing the first chapter of The JOJOLands sold enough copies to facilitate a reprint, and that is overall wild.

After all, Ultra Jump has only had four reprints in its entire lifetime. The magazine required previous printings because of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure as well. The first was due to the 100th volume of the manga before the start of JoJolion and the series' 25th-anniversary special brought in the other reprints.

Now, The JOJOLands is leading the franchise, and Araki seems to have a hit on his hands already. The fandom is obsessed with the manga's dual leads, and you can hardly blame them. Jodio and Dragona have enough charisma to become legends, so their stories will be must-reads as The JOJOLands moves forward. So if you are not caught up with Araki's story, you better get onboard ASAP!

Have you checked out the first chapter of The JOJOLands yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.