The JOJOLands: Everything We Know About Jodio

The JOJOLands has arrived on the pages of Ultra Jump in Japan, with the latest entry of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure introducing readers to the newest Joestar who will be heading the series in Jodio Joestar. The first chapter has quite a few pages to introduce Jodio along with his brother, Dragona, and gives us an idea of the strength he has thanks to his Stand, November Rain. With this first chapter, now is the best time to share everything we've learned about the latest creation of Hirohiko Araki in this tropical adventure.

Warning. If you haven't read the first chapter of The JOJOLands, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

To start with the basics, Jodio is a fifteen-year-old high schooler who is currently performing criminal acts to make sure that his mother, Barbara Ann Joestar, is well taken care of in their home state of Hawaii. While he is mostly portrayed as a character that is "cool as a cucumber", Jodio is shown to have the ability to fly off the handle, nearly killing the police officers that assaulted both himself and his brother on the road. Besides attending high school, Jodio receives criminal assignments from his school's principal, a gigantic woman known as Meryl Mei Qi, who helps in running the boutique store known as Iko Iko which employs the Joestar siblings.

Jodio's November Rain

Of course, Jodio enters this new phase of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure with a Stand dubbed "November Rain", which is unlike any Stand of the Joestars that we've seen before. While we don't currently know the extent of November Rain's abilities, we are able to see that it has the power to rain down projectiles the size of ball bearings which are able to pummel an opponent to the ground. With the upper torso of November Rain having a humanoid appearance, the lower half has appendages that look more like spider-legs than what we're normally used to.

(Photo: Shueisha)

A major motivation of Jodio, which he explains in his own words, is the "mechanism" by which he lives his life as he describes in the new chapter:

"I'd rather call it a mechanism than a system. It's like an ecosystem, there's an apex to it. I can't see it yet, but that mechanism is going to show its form and shape to us. This is a story about how a boy got filthy rich in the sub-tropical islands."