Where to Read The JOJOLands?

The latest entry in the lives of the Joestars has arrived in Japan as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has released the first chapter of The JOJOLands via the Shueisha publication known as Ultra Jump. With the new arc from creator Hirohiko Araki introducing not one, but two new Joestars that will be leading the latest tale in Jodio and Dragona and will have some serious backup via their Stands dubbed November Rain and Smooth Operator. With the new chapter hitting a whooping seventy pages, there's plenty to talk about.

The JOJOLands once again takes place in the universe that housed both Steel Ball Run and JoJolion, with the two protagonists seemingly being descendants of the Joseph Joestar that we witnessed in the final chapters of the previous storyline. We are able to see their strange Stands in action thanks to a shady run-in with the police of Honololu, as both Smooth Operator and November Rain are able to show off their skills. Dragona's Stand has the ability to, presumably, move objects around a surface, which is a little hard to comprehend until you see the tiny creatures moving the eyes of her opponents to different parts of their faces. Meanwhile, November Rain can bombard an enemy with a barrage of killer projectiles, seeming to take the shape of ball bearings that fall from the sky like rain.

Where To Read The JoJo Lands?

Unfortunately, we have some bad news when it comes to how you can dive into this new adventure for fans reading this in North America. The story can only be read via Ultra Jump, with Viz Media, the potential publishers, having yet to reveal any information so far when it comes to reading the adventure of Jodio and Dragona. Considering the popularity of the series around the world in recent years, it wouldn't come as surprise if we see the new chapter make its way to the West sooner rather than later.

(Photo: Shueisha)

At present, the villain of the series has yet to be officially revealed, though the first chapter certainly hints at some potential candidates as we see the Joestar siblings attending high school and narrowly avoiding a terrible fate at the hands of some crooked police officers.

What has been your favorite entry in the tale of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.