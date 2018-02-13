‘The Predator,’ ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Releases Pushed Back

20th Century Fox has rearranged its upcoming movie release calendar and pushed Alita: Battle Angel and The Predator back on the schedule.

Alita: Battle Angel has been moved from July 20th to December 21st. The new date puts it in competition with DC Film’s Aquaman, the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, and Holmes and Watson.

The Predator gets bumped by just over a month, moving from August 3rd to September 14th. The film will now release the same day as Alpha, The Darkest Minds, and Fighting With My Family.

Alita: Battle Angel is a film based on the cyberpunk action manga Battle Angel Alita, created by Yukito Kishiro. The film is directed by Robert Rodriguez and produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau from a screenplay by Cameron, Rodriguez, and Laeta Kalogridis.

Alita: Battle Angel is set centuries into the future. Rosa Salazar plays an abandoned cyborg discovered in an Iron City scrapyard by cyber-doctor named Ido, played by Christoph Waltz. Alita has no memory of her past but maintains her deadly fighting skills, which come in handy when warriors from her history catch up to her. In order to protect the loved ones from her new life, she must unlock the secrets of her old life.

The first trailer for Alita: Battle Angel was released in December.

Shane Black’s The Predator, the fourth film in the franchise, takes place between the events of 1990’s Predator 2 and 2010’s Predators. The film sees Predators invading a suburban city and meeting resistance from a group of war veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome.

The film stars Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Sterling K. Brown, Jacob Tremblay, Yvonne Strahovski, Alife Allen, and Thomas Jane. Filming wrapped in June 2007. A teaser poster for the film was released in October.

