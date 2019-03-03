‘The Promised Neverland’ Sparks Debate After Controversial PETA Post

The Promised Neverland is one of this year’s best new series, and it seems the show has reeled in an interesting fans. After all, it appears PETA is a big supporter of the show, and its vocal love for The Promised Neverland has lit up a debate online.

The ordeal dates back a few days to when PETA made a post about The Promised Neverland online. The animal rights organization posted an article comparing the anime’s treatment of its orphans to the way animals are treated by humans at factory farms.

So, you can see why tempers would flare over this heated article.

In anime TV series #ThePromisedNeverland there are SO many parallels to factory farming: Imprisoned on a farm, orphans are branded, slaughtered, and their suffering is hidden behind a “free-range” facade. The series is airing now and it’s 🔥 //t.co/a7rlz49EEp — PETA (@peta) February 28, 2019

“In anime TV series The Promised Neverland, there are SO many parallels to factory farming,” PETA writes. “Imprisoned on a farm, orphans are branded, slaughtered, and their suffering is hidden behind a “free-range” facade.”

Continuing, PETA goes on to graphically break down how the orphanage’s treatment of its kids are luxurious when compared to the conditions found at factory farms. From tagging to tracking, The Promised Neverland has a parallel to point out, and PETA ends its article with a sobering note.

“The Promised Neverland adds a new perspective to the issues that animals who are raised for food face every day. What if there were a species that farmed humans and consumed our flesh and we had no choice but to be killed? Imagine knowing that your only purpose in life is to die and end up in someone else’s stomach,” the site writes. “To animals, we are the demons who kill babies for meat.”

The article gained traction within the anime community quickly with fans sounding off their own arguments. While plenty fans do agree there are some similarities, others are are criticizing PETA for angling elements of The Promised Neverland to suit its argument. But, hey — the organization did fans one universal solid… It made sure to put in a spoiler warning, so there is that at the very least!

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.” Licensed by Aniplex of America, The Promised Neverland is now streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and HIDIVE.

