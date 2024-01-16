The Promised Neverland Artist Is Making a Choose-Your-Own-Ending Webtoon

The artist responsible for The Promised Neverland has a new project that is making its way to the Jump App this year.

WEBTOONs are becoming a hot ticket item in the pop culture world as of late. Just this month, Solo Leveling's anime adaptation arrived on Crunchyroll, based originally on a WEBTOON/Manwha from South Korea, and was popular enough to crash the servers for a brief time. The worlds of Japanese manga and South Korean WEBTOONs are crossover over once again as the artist responsible for The Promised Neverland, Demizu Posuka, is working on a new project that will let readers choose how the story goes.

Posuka made headlines in late 2023 when the artist announced that they were helping to forge a brand new world via a unique card game. Titled "O'Ren", Demizu shared that they would be creating the creatures and characters that populate this new world. The card game will debut at some point this year, and Posuka shared this message originally when it came to the upcoming endeavor, "Hello, this is Posuka. I've been waiting for a new version of this game for a long time! Even after switching from arcade games to smartphones, I'm still able to create my own ``one and only card in the world,'' which is so much fun! And this time I participated as a monster designer. We're currently in beta testing, and I think we've already made something very good. My personal recommendation is definitely the character lines and the relationship stories contained therein. I strongly recommend you see it…! I'm looking forward to playing with you all! Let's meet in-game!"

O'Ren's WEBTOON Adventure

The upcoming WEBTOON holds the title, "Misanga Route", and will use the characters and universe from Demizu Posuka's card game. A specific release date has yet to be revealed, though the "choose your own adventure" will be arriving on the Jump Plus App.

When it comes to The Promised Neverland, the anime adaptation ended with its second season, which was quite controversial in the anime community. While the franchise received a live-action film in Japan, Amazon confirmed in the past that a live-action television series was in the works. Unfortunately, not much news has been released regarding Amazon's adaptation following the initial announcement.

Do you think Demizu's new universe can stand toe-to-toe with that of Eden House? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of The Promised Neverland.

