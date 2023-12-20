The Promised Neverland Artist Announces New Project

The Promised Neverland became a heavy hitter in the anime world by telling the story of the orphans of Eden House. Following its conclusion, artist Posuka Demizu has moved on from the disturbing story to new projects, including one focusing on the world of Beyblade. Now, Demizu has announced a new project that makes the leap from the worlds of manga and anime to video games, heading a project that sees Posuka forging a brand new universe.

Posuka Demizu is working to create a new digital trading card game from Konami titled "Ore'n". Aiming to debut as a mobile game in 2024, the universe is fit to burst with monsters and characters that are all designed by Demizu. Thanks to her unique aesthetic, it's clear to see the artist's influence when it comes to the many figures that populate Konami's trading card game.

Posuka Demizu Talks Ore'n

At this year's Jump Festa, The Promised Neverland's artist took to the stage to share their thoughts on helping to create this new digital card game, "Hello, this is Posuka. I've been waiting for a new version of this game for a long time! Even after switching from arcade games to smartphones, I'm still able to create my own ``one and only card in the world,'' which is so much fun! And this time I participated as a monster designer. We're currently in beta testing, and I think we've already made something very good. My personal recommendation is definitely the character lines and the relationship stories contained therein. I strongly recommend you see it…! I'm looking forward to playing with you all! Let's meet in-game!"

While The Promised Neverland might have finished its story when it comes to both its manga and anime adaptation, there are still projects on the horizon when it comes to Eden House. In 2020, it was announced that Amazon was working on a live-action television series focusing on Emma, Norman, and Ray. While details surrounding the series have been few and far between since its announcement, the series has yet to be canceled and perhaps the success of Netflix's One Piece will help in greasing the wheels.

